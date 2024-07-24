Sana Sultan recalls Armaan Malik's derogatory comment on her in Bigg Boss OTT 3: 'Felt terrible how a man…'

Sana Sultan slams Armaan Malik

Sana reacted to the incident when she lost cool at the content creator after he body-shamed her. She told, “I felt terrible at how a man could behave this way, especially on a public platform. I think one needs to learn how to use words wisely. The way he behaved with me and used such derogatory comments made me hate him.” The actor further said, “He thinks he can get away with whatever he wants to do. However, he doesn't know what repercussions he would have to face once he is out.”

Armaan Malik-Vishal Pandey rivalry

Armaan Malik recently got into a physical brawl with Vishal Pandey over a captaincy task. Ranvir Shorey intervened and separated the duo in order to refrain them from fighting. For the unversed, Armaan got angry at Vishal and slapped him when he made a remark on his second wife Kritika. I one of the episodes, while Kritika was working out with Armaan, Vishal was sitting with Lovekesh Kataria in the garden. While referring to Armaan, the former said Bhagyashali Bhaiya (Lucky brother). Later, Armaan's first wife Payal appeared on the show and objected to Vishal's comments. When Armaan encountered Vishal, the duo got into a heated argument leading to the slapping incident.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

Recently, Deepak Chaurasia also got eliminated from the show. Bigg Boss OTT 3 marks the reality show debut of Anil Kapoor. Prior to him Salman Khan and Karan Johar hosted Season 2 and Season 1 respectively.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is available for streaming on Jio Cinema.