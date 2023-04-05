Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's romance comes to a dead end (Exclusive)

Yet another showmance has run its course. Three years after dating, reality show alumni Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have parted ways, we have exclusively learnt. From what we have gathered, Sharma decided to end the relationship after a prolonged series of fights between the two, almost a month back. Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra

A reliable source confirms that the two broke up and adds, “Sharma is not dealing well with the breakup. She is extremely hurt.” One of Sharma’s close friends further shares, “They were staying together or staying in the same building in Chandigarh. She hasn’t spoken about the reason behind the split, but she is doing well. She is focusing back on her work.”

Furthermore, we learnt that the Naagin actor shifted her base to Mumbai a month ago, leaving Chhabra. On Monday, even Chhabra shared pictures of him shifting to Mumbai.

When we reached Chhabra, 32, he refused to acknowledge the relationship between the two. He says, “Humara koi relation tha hi nahi jo break up hoga. We are still friends.” Meanwhile Sharma, 25, despite repeated attempts, chose to not comment.

The two met inside the glass walled house of controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. Interestingly, back then Chhabra was dating actor Akanksha Puri and broke up with her on national TV while the show was ongoing.

On work front Sharma, will soon debut with a Punjabi movie Lehmberginni.