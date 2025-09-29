Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar evicted from Salman Khan-hosted show just days after his sister-in-law Gauahar Khan warned him

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Awez Darbar was eliminated from the Salman Khan–hosted reality show on Sunday. A social media content creator, Awez, was nominated along with Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari, and Neelam Giri. After the audience's votes, he was in the bottom three contestants, along with Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More. Bigg Boss 19's former contestant Awez Darbar is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar.

About Awez Darbar

Awez has a strong following on his social media platforms. He has over 20.4 million followers on Instagram and 12.6 million subscribers on YouTube. Awez is the son of music composer Ismail Darbar and brother-in-law of Gauahar Khan. He is the brother of her husband, Zaid Darbar. He had entered the Bigg Boss' house with his girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar. He even proposed marriage to her during the show.

Awez's sister-in-law Gauahar Khan had warned him for not upping his game

His eviction comes just days after Gauahar visited the Bigg Boss' house and gave a reality check on his performance. Gauahar told him, “Aap ka waha par kya ho raha hain, Awez? If you don't fight your battle, who will? Aap bilkul chup ho unn muddo pe jaha par aapko bolna chahiye (Awez, what's happening with you? Why are you not speaking up for the causes that need your input?) If you get lost, then you have no chance in this show.”

Awez’s performance on Bigg Boss 19

Awez’s performance in the show, over the last few weeks, was quite poor, with even Salman urging him to play his game well. He became close friends with Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More. However, he had clashes with Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik. After a point, they even accused him of character assassination, saying Awez messaged other girls while dating Nagma.

Awez is all set to marry Nagma, who was evicted from the show just two weeks ago. Though they had planned to tie the knot in December, they postponed it because of Bigg Boss 19.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Contestants include Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik, among others. Nagma and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek became the first contestants to exit this season in a double eviction.