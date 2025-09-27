Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan slams Awez Darbar on Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, says he has ‘no chance’ if…

Bigg Boss 19: Tension and drama reached a peak last week in the Bigg Boss house. In this week's Weekend ka Var episode, host Salman Khan will monitor some of the contestants' behaviour and share his comments on them. As per the promo shared by the makers, Salman was seen making no comments on Awez Darbar's strategy. Instead, it was Gauahar Khan who arrived and lashed out at him for staying quiet when he had to speak up for himself. (Also read: Bigg Boss 19 lands in legal trouble over use of Chikni Chameli song, sued for ₹2 crore) Gauahar Khan took brother-in-law Awez Darbar's actions into account.

Gauahar on Bigg Boss Weekend ka Var

In the teaser promo of the episode, Salman is seen telling Awez, “I can only help if you can help yourself. Jaise ap poore hafte apne mudde par kuch nahi boley. Main usi tarah kuch nahi bolunga (For the entire week you did not speak for yourself, likewise I won't speak either).”

‘Aap bilkul chup ho’

Gauahar is seen making an entry during the episode, and she took note of brother-in-law Awez's performance and said, “Aap ka waha par kya ho raha hain Awez? If you don't fight your battle, who will? Aap bilkul chup ho unn muddo pe jaha par aapko bolna chahiye (Awez, what's happening with you? Why are you not speaking up for the causes that need your input?) If you get lost then you have no chance in this show!” For the unversed, Awez is Gauahar's brother-in-law, as he is the brother of her husband, Zaid Darbar.

She then told Amal Mallik, “Amal aap ka jo character aa raha hain bohot jyada dogla aa raha hain. Aur aap kisi ke nahi hain (You are coming across as two-faced on the show. You belong to no one).”

Bigg Boss 19 follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the housemates more decision-making power than Bigg Boss himself. Social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek became the first contestants to exit this season in a double eviction. The show streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.