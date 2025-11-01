Salman Khan slams Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri for body shaming Ashnoor Kaur: ‘Ye haq kisne diya aapko?’

Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan slammed the show's contestants, Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, for body-shaming Ashnoor Kaur. Taking to Instagram, JioHotstar Reality shared a video from the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in which Salman asked Tanya and Neelam about their opinion of Ashnoor. After they praised her, Salman revealed, in front of Ashnoor, what they had said about her earlier. Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan schooled Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri over their remarks on Ashnoor Kaur.

Salman Khan slams Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri over comment on Ashnnor Kaur

In the promo, Salman asked the duo, “Tanya aur Neelam, aap bataiye kya rai hai aapki Ashnoor ko lekar (Tanya aur Neelam, do express your opinion about Ashnoor)?” Neelam said, “Achhi lag rahi hai (She is looking good).” Tanya added, “Bilkul princess jaisi lag rahi hai (She is looking like a princess).”

Salman replied, “Accha? Neelam, aapko apni chugli par bahut garv hai? Ab kyu nahi bolrahi? Tanya, aapne kaha haathi jaise, dinosaur, moti, fugge jaise shakal wali. Ye haq kisne diya aapko ye sab bolne ka (Really? Neelam, you take pride in your gossip right? Why aren't you saying anything now? Tanya, you compared her to an elephant, dinosaur, called her fat, looked like a balloon. Who gave you that right)?”

Ashnoor gets emotional over their remark

Ashnoor, who looked hurt, said, “Shame on you, Tanya.” Earlier, Tanya said that Ashnoor’s outfits “don’t suit her.” Neelam had compared her to a dinosaur and called her Jurassic Park.

Gauahar Khan slams Tanya

Taking to her Instagram Stories, actor Gauahar Khan shared a video and criticised Tanya. “Initially, mujhe lagta tha ki Tanya bohot hi sorted, bholi, drame waali hai (Initially, I used to think Tanya is very sorted, innocent, dramatic) and all of that. And that she was very entertaining. And I still think she is entertaining, but the way she is body-shaming Ashnoor behind her back is absolutely disgusting. Calling her ‘haathi (elephant)’ in the task, and saying things like ‘21 saal ki nahi lagti hai’, ‘kitni chubby hai’, ‘iska toh weight put on ho raha hai ('She doesn’t look 21', 'she’s so chubby',' and 'she’s putting on weight)," said Gauahar.

Gauahar talked about an incident two weeks ago, when Tanya made a remark about Ashnoor. “About two weeks ago, Ashnoor came out wearing a dress, and Neelam said, ‘She looks nice’. Tanya added, ‘She looks like Barbie.’ But as soon as Ashnoor left, Tanya said, ‘When did I say she looked nice? I only said she looked like Barbie,’ and then both of them laughed."

“I don’t understand why someone would comment on another person’s looks and then talk behind their back, saying they don’t look good. Everyone has the right to feel and believe that they’re beautiful. And if you think you’re at the epitome of beauty standards, that’s good. But if you put others down to make yourself feel prettier, then you’re not beautiful at all. Because more than being beautiful, it’s important to be good-hearted. No matter how great you pretend to be, if your thoughts aren’t kind, you’re not truly beautiful then," concluded Gauahar.

About Bigg Boss 19

It airs every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV. Currently, contestants Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha are in the race for the trophy.