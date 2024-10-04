How many fruits should you eat in a day? Is there such a thing as too much fruit? Doctor answers

There’s an old saying that too much of anything is harmful – however, fruits and vegetables are considered healthy food items that are recommended by health experts worldwide for regular consumption. But is there anything like having too much fruit? Well, there is. Consuming too much fruit might cause health issues(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Swatee Sandhan, senior dietitian, Jupiter Hospital, said, “Before enjoying an excess amount of the fruits you love, you need to remember that eating too much fruit might be damaging to your health. Too much fruit sugar may lead to health concerns such as weight gain, diabetes, complications with pancreas and renal disorders, tooth decay, and deficiencies in vitamin B12, calcium, vitamin D, and omega-3 fatty acids.”

How much is too much?

Dr. Swatee Sandhan mentioned that consuming two fruits per day is healthy. Anything more than that can have harmful effects on health.

Diabetes, weight gain and cardiovascular health:

Fruit has natural sugars, and some are abundant in calories. As a result, consuming too much fruit might cause health issues. Excess fructose in most fruits can cause insulin resistance, obesity, and diabetes. This leads to fat buildup, which impairs glucose intolerance and regular bodily function. It can also lead to spikes in blood pressure and uric acid levels.

Digestive issues:

A fiber-rich diet is essential for proper digestion, but the high fiber content of fruits can be counterintuitive when consumed in excess resulting in indigestion. This can further induce diarrhea, bloating, vitamin shortages, and other symptoms.

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS):

Excess fructose consumption is frequently associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The indications and symptoms of IBS include stomach discomfort, bloating, indigestion, constipation, and diarrhea. Eating a low-fructose diet is one of the most effective methods to control this condition.

It is important that we consume fruits on a daily basis – however, we should watch the quantity. “It goes beyond doubt that fruits are healthy but that doesn't mean you should eat them in unlimited quantities. Furthermore, it is essential to consider both the varieties of fruits and their quantities,” added Dr. Swatee Sandhan.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.