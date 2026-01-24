Fitness influencer shares the ultimate guilt-free choco lava cake recipe which is equal parts healthy and delicious

Few desserts hit the spot quite like a warm, gooey choco lava cake - but the store-bought versions are often loaded with refined sugar, unhealthy fats and ultra-processed ingredients that make them more of a guilty splurge than a cosy treat. Check out the recipe below! (Pinterest)

Also Read | Craving a nutritious dessert? Food blogger shares 2-ingredient creamy dessert recipe using persimmons and 0 added sugars

If weekend cravings strike and you’re in the mood for something indulgent yet mindful, making it at home can be a far better alternative. With a handful of simple ingredients and minimal effort, you can recreate the molten magic in a cleaner, more nourishing way - perfect for relaxed weekend baking without compromising on flavour.

Preksha Jain, a fitness influencer known for sharing fitness motivation and wholesome recipes on her Instagram page Body N Beyond, has shared a decadent, rich choco lava cake recipe that strikes the perfect balance between health, gooey indulgence and irresistible flavour. In an Instagram video shared on December 3, 2025, the influencer highlights, “Domino’s choco lava cake is insane but also insanely unhealthy. So, here’s my clean version!”