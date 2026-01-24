Fitness influencer shares the ultimate guilt-free choco lava cake recipe which is equal parts healthy and delicious
Looking forward to some lazy Sunday baking? Try this guilt-free choco lava cake recipe for a deliciously healthy outcome!
Few desserts hit the spot quite like a warm, gooey choco lava cake - but the store-bought versions are often loaded with refined sugar, unhealthy fats and ultra-processed ingredients that make them more of a guilty splurge than a cosy treat.
If weekend cravings strike and you’re in the mood for something indulgent yet mindful, making it at home can be a far better alternative. With a handful of simple ingredients and minimal effort, you can recreate the molten magic in a cleaner, more nourishing way - perfect for relaxed weekend baking without compromising on flavour.
Preksha Jain, a fitness influencer known for sharing fitness motivation and wholesome recipes on her Instagram page Body N Beyond, has shared a decadent, rich choco lava cake recipe that strikes the perfect balance between health, gooey indulgence and irresistible flavour. In an Instagram video shared on December 3, 2025, the influencer highlights, “Domino’s choco lava cake is insane but also insanely unhealthy. So, here’s my clean version!”
Check out the recipe below!
Ingredients:
- 40g oat flour or whole wheat flour
- Unsweetened cocoa powder (to taste)
- A sweetener of your choice (Sugar-Free / monk fruit / dates / honey)
- 1-2 pinches of baking soda and 1 pinch baking powder (if you don’t have either, add 1/2 tsp Eno)
- Milk (just enough to form a smooth batter)
- For chocolate ganache center filling: 3 parts dark chocolate, 1 part milk
Method
- Prepare the ganache: Melt the dark chocolate gently, then mix in the milk until smooth and glossy. Refrigerate the ganache until it thickens and sets, so it holds its shape when layered.
- Make the cake batter: In a bowl, combine all the dry ingredients. Gradually add the milk and whisk well to form a smooth, lump-free batter with a pourable consistency.
- Assemble the cake: Pour half of the batter into a mug or oven-safe bowl, spreading it evenly. Add a generous spoonful of the chilled ganache in the centre, then cover it completely with the remaining batter.
- Bake to perfection: Select your cooking method:
- Oven: Bake at 170 to 180°C for 15 to 17 minutes, until the top looks set while the centre remains soft and gooey.
- Air fryer: Preheat, then bake at 150°C for 15 to 17 minutes for a similar molten-centre finish.
- Final touch: Baking time may vary slightly depending on the size and depth of your container, so keep an eye on it. Serve warm for the best texture and flavour.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
