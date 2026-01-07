Craving a nutritious dessert? Food blogger shares 2-ingredient creamy dessert recipe using persimmons and 0 added sugars

Winter afternoons have a way of bringing on sweet cravings - especially when you’re curled up at home and in the mood for something cosy. But what if you could enjoy dessert without the guilt of added sugars or ultra-processed ingredients? This dessert only requires two ingredients and contains no added sugar.(Instagram)

Turns out, you can turn a simple fruit into a creamy, ready-to-eat treat with nothing more than a blender and your refrigerator. This easy persimmon dessert does exactly that, offering a fuss-free way to satisfy your sweet tooth while keeping things light and wholesome.

Paula, an Italian food enthusiast who shares easy, nutritious vegan recipes on her Instagram page The Dreamy Vegan, has shared a delightfully simple two-ingredient dessert made with persimmons - a much-loved winter fruit. Requiring nothing more than blending and chilling, it’s a low-effort, cosy treat that’s perfect for slow, lazy winter afternoons.

In an Instagram video shared on November 27, 2024, Paula explains, “Apart from being so creamy, it is super light, has no added sugars and is so delicious.” And the best part? This dessert can quietly support your heart and brain health while boosting immunity and protecting against eye diseases.

Ingredients (serves 3)

4 persimmons (preferably ripe)

4 tbsp cocoa powder

For topping (optional): plain yoghurt or whipped cream, cocoa powder

Method

Start with ripe persimmons. Slice them in half, gently remove the skin, and scoop out the soft pulp.

Transfer the persimmon pulp to a high-speed blender, add cacao, and blend until completely smooth and creamy.

Pour the mixture into small dessert jars or moulds and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or until set.

Once chilled, enjoy it straight from the jar, or carefully unmould and serve as elegant mini cakes.

Optional toppings: Paula loves finishing it with a dusting of cocoa, a spoon of plain yoghurt, and shaved chocolate. A drizzle of maple syrup or a sprinkle of cinnamon also pairs beautifully.

Health benefits

According to WebMD, persimmons are rich in soluble fibre, vitamin A, and vitamin C, which support digestion, immunity, and heart health. The vitamin A in persimmons can also improve vision and protect against eye diseases. Their antioxidant content helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, making them a nourishing winter fruit, as per Medical News Today.

Cocoa powder is packed with antioxidant flavanols that support heart health by improving blood flow and reducing inflammation, according to WebMD. It may also benefit mood and brain health when consumed in moderation.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.