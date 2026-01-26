Looking for the healthiest chocolate? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist scores 7 different types to help you choose

Valentine's Day is less than three weeks away, and no matter what you are planning to gift your partner, chocolates are likely going to be on the list. However, for those among us who are conscious of their health, choosing the right chocolate can be a difficult endeavour. The same goes for regular chocolate eaters who are trying to turn over a healthier leaf in 2026. Dark-chocolate-covered nuts are the healthiest form of chocolate, as per Dr Sethi. (Unsplash)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on January 26 to offer helpful insight in such situations. He rated seven different types of chocolate on a scale of 10, with the 10 being the healthiest it can be, to help us find our sweet spot between health and indulgence before making the purchase.