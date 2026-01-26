Looking for the healthiest chocolate? AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist scores 7 different types to help you choose
Dr Sethi rates dark chocolate to be healthier than milk or white chocolate, and the health benefits of all can be increased by the addition of nuts in the mix.
Valentine's Day is less than three weeks away, and no matter what you are planning to gift your partner, chocolates are likely going to be on the list. However, for those among us who are conscious of their health, choosing the right chocolate can be a difficult endeavour. The same goes for regular chocolate eaters who are trying to turn over a healthier leaf in 2026.
Also Read | Fitness coach with 20 years of experience shares 5 carbs to eat while getting lean: ‘The goal is eating
Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on January 26 to offer helpful insight in such situations. He rated seven different types of chocolate on a scale of 10, with the 10 being the healthiest it can be, to help us find our sweet spot between health and indulgence before making the purchase.
The types of chocolates are presented as follows:
1. Dark chocolate (at least 70 percent)
Score: 9/10
Dark chocolate is high in flavonoids, low in sugar, and supports heart and brain health.
2. Milk chocolate
Score: 4/10
Milk chocolate has higher sugar content and is low in antioxidants. According to Dr Sethi, “It’s fine to consume occasionally, but not daily.”
3. Milk chocolate-covered nuts
Score: 6/10
Nuts present in the chocolate blunt the sugar spike, but overall sugar content is still high.
4. White chocolate
Score: 1/10
“I don’t know why they even call it chocolate in the first place,” noted Dr Sethi. “It’s sugar and cocoa butter only, and (has) no antioxidant benefits.”
5. White chocolate-covered nuts
Score: 3/10
While the presence of nuts makes the chocolate slightly healthier, white chocolate still has no cocoa flavonoids.
6. Dark chocolate-covered nuts
Score: 10/10
This is the healthiest form of chocolate for consumption, as it is rich in polyphenols, protein, fibre, and healthy fats.
7. Ultra-processed filled chocolates
Score: 0/10
High sugar, refined oils and additives make this the worst choice for gut and metabolic health.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.