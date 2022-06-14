Recipe: This summer, sink your teeth into a sweet treat of vegan Aamras Truffles

They say the love for mangoes is no “aam” baat so, make everyday ‘mango’nificent this summer by marrying traditional flavours with a touch of modernity like this recipe of vegan Aamras Truffles. A vegan diet means giving up on consuming animal products including meat, eggs and even dairy and other animal-derived substances and the benefits of a vegan diet include lower risk of cardiovascular disease, better digestion and clearer skin.

Aamras or mango pulp is a summery sweet treat that is best paired with hot puris. Check below for a mouth-watering recipe of Aamras Truffles as these vegan truffles offer the same luscious flavour without the additional calories.

Ingredients:

Mango puree 120g

White chocolate bar 150g

A pinch of dried ginger powder (sonth)

Coating:

White chocolate 100g

A few drops of yellow food colouring gel

Method:

Chop the white chocolate and place in a bowl. In a heavy-bottomed saucepan, add the mango puree and cook till the quantity is reduced to less than half its original size. Add the sonth, then take the reduced puree off the heat.

Pour the warm mango puree over the chocolate and stir to make a smooth ganache. Once cool, transfer the ganache into the fridge for an hour. Measure 15g of ganache and roll into balls.

Melt 100g white chocolate and add the yellow food colouring gel. Add very little and build the colour till you get a mango yellow. Dip the ganache balls into the chocolate and coat evenly.

Using the tips of your fingers, lightly tap the truffle to give it some texture. Transfer the truffles onto a baking sheet and then into the fridge till they are set. These truffles can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days.

(Recipe: Chef Rachel Goenka)

Benefits:

Unless consumed excessively, there are no side effects of eating mangoes which are high in vitamin C, helps cleanse skin from deep inside, treat pores and gives a glow to the skin. Their Vitamin C content helps to produce skin protein – collagen.

The fruit is essential in making hair healthy courtesy its vitamin A and keratin content that encourages hair growth and health, helps protect cells from harmful radicals owing to its several antioxidants, helps in reducing facial wrinkles and avoiding loose skin and is also rich in nutrients like Vitamin K, potassium and magnesium.