Moong Dal Halwa: A Guilt Free Winter Dessert Recipe Made With Jaggery And Ghee For Kids

Winter desserts in Indian homes are often chosen for their ability to provide nourishment along with taste, and moong dal halwa holds a special place in this tradition. Prepared slowly with soaked moong dal, ghee, and jaggery, this dessert is commonly served during colder months when energy needs increase, especially for growing children. Moong Dal Halwa Recipe(Freepik)

Moong dal halwa has its roots in North Indian cooking, where lentil-based sweets were preferred for their natural strength-giving properties. Moong dal itself has been cultivated in the Indian subcontinent and was valued for being light yet filling. Turning it into a halwa allowed families to combine nutrition with a festive-style dessert suited for winter evenings.

Using jaggery instead of refined sugar keeps the recipe closer to traditional practices. Jaggery has been part of Indian food culture for centuries and contains trace minerals like iron and potassium. For kids, this helps support daily energy needs while avoiding overly processed sweeteners. Ghee, another key ingredient, has long been used in winter cooking because it aids digestion and supports nutrient absorption.

Moong dal halwa is also known for its protein content, which supports growth and muscle development in children. The slow roasting of dal in ghee improves digestibility, making it suitable even during colder days when digestion can slow down. Served in small portions, this halwa works as a winter dessert that balances taste, tradition, and everyday nourishment for the family.

Make Moong Dal Halwa For Winter Dessert With Jaggery And Ghee

Cold-weather desserts often focus on foods that feel filling and nourishing. Moong dal halwa prepared with jaggery and ghee suits winter days when kids need steady energy. This version avoids refined sugar, uses slow cooking, and keeps portions balanced for regular family meals.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

Yellow moong dal (split, skinless) – ½ cup

Ghee – 3 tablespoons

Jaggery (grated) – ½ cup

Milk – 1 cup

Water – ½ cup

Almonds (chopped) – 8–10

Cashews (chopped) – 6–8

Green cardamom powder – ¼ teaspoon

Instructions

Wash moong dal and soak for 4 hours. Drain and grind the soaked dal into a coarse paste. Heat the ghee in a heavy pan on a low flame. Add ground dal and roast slowly, stirring continuously. Cook until the mixture thickens and releases aroma. Add milk and water gradually, stirring to avoid lumps. Cook until the mixture absorbs liquid and thickens again. Add grated jaggery and mix well until dissolved. Stir in nuts and cardamom powder. Cook for 3–4 minutes and serve warm in small portions.

FAQs

Is moong dal halwa suitable for kids in winter?

Yes, small portions provide protein and energy that support growth and help meet higher winter calorie needs.

2. Can jaggery fully replace sugar in moong dal halwa?

Yes, jaggery replaces sugar well and adds trace minerals while keeping the sweetness mild and balanced.

3. How often can moong dal halwa be served to kids?

Once or twice a week in small portions is sufficient as part of a balanced winter diet.