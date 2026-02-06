Doctor shares chocolate peanut butter overnight oats recipe: Protein and fibre-rich breakfast to make the night before
Dr Aujla's chocolate peanut butter overnight oats recipe is loaded with 46 g of protein and 17 grams of fibre.
Breakfast is commonly known as the most important meal of the day. However, in the increasingly busy modern life, it is difficult to procure a healthy first meal that would supply us with the necessary nutrients.
Also Read | Gastroenterologist shares benefits and recipe for orange ginger shot: functional drink with orange, ginger, carrot
To help out in this particular situation, Dr Rupy Aujla, London-based doctor specialising in General Practice and Emergency Medicine, took to Instagram on February 6 to share his recipe for chocolate peanut butter overnight oats.
The dish contains 46 grams of protein and 17 grams of dietary fibre, and takes only five minutes to prepare the night before. Dr Aujla listed the health benefits of the ingredients used in the recipe as follows:
- Oats: They are a great source of beta-glucan, which supports steady energy levels
- Flaxseeds: They help balance the natural sweetness of oats, are high in protein and fibre, and are a rich source of anti-inflammatory compounds like SDG (Secoisolariciresinol diglucoside)
- Hemp seeds: They are an excellent source of plant protein, with 100g containing around 30g of protein
- Chia seeds: provide ALA (Alpha-linolenic acid), a short-chain omega-3 fatty acid with anti-inflammatory properties
The given measurements are for a single serving.
Ingredients for chocolate peanut butter overnight oats:
- 2 tbsp porridge oats (rolled)
- 2 tbsp flaxseed (linseed)
- 1 tbsp shelled hemp seeds
- 1 tbsp chia seeds
- 2 tbsp protein powder whey-based (unflavoured)
- 1 tbsp cacao powder (raw)
- 1 tbsp peanut butter
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 150–200ml milk (dairy)
Method of preparation:
- Gather and prepare your ingredients.
- Place all ingredients into a bowl and stir to combine.
- Decant into a jar or Tupperware and place into the refrigerator to soak overnight.
- Optional: top it off with one tablespoon of peanut butter that is full of healthy monounsaturated fatty acids
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.