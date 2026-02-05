Gastroenterologist shares benefits and recipe for orange ginger shot: functional drink with orange, ginger, carrot

Taking to the social media platform on February 5, Dr Sethi shared the recipe for one of his personal favourites, the orange ginger shot.

However, freshly prepared juice at home can often act as a health booster, as Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, elaborated on Instagram.

Also Read | Nutritionist shares 1 superfood women in their 40s should include in their diet for hormone balance and bone health

Juice shot (or wellness shot) is a health trend that is loved by social media, but not often appreciated by healthcare workers. This is because juices that are marketed as health drinks often contain hidden sugars , which nullify the benefits.

Health benefits of the orange ginger shot The orange ginger shot is prepared with three main ingredients: carrots, oranges, and fresh ginger. All of them are “whole foods with well-studied benefits,” highlighted Dr Sethi.

Carrots provide beta-carotene, a potent antioxidant, and support the functioning of the immune system.

Oranges are a rich source of vitamin C as well as flavonoids, noted Dr Sethi. The latter is a group of compounds found in plant products, which have antioxidant properties and may lower the risk of heart attack or stroke, according to Healthline.

Fresh ginger provides gingerol, which supports digestion, and according to a study published in the Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology Journal, exhibits antioxidant, anti-tumour and anti-inflammatory properties.

However, Dr Sethi cautioned that preparing the gut shot removes much of the fibre content of the foods. Therefore, it should be consumed in small portions as a functional shot and should never be considered as a meal replacement.

Recipe for orange ginger shot Ingredients: Two medium carrots, peeled and chopped into small pieces

One orange, halved

Half to one inch of fresh ginger, chopped Method of preparation: Juice or blend the above-mentioned ingredients using as much water as required, and strain. The recipe yields three to four small shots, approximately 30 to 50 ml each. The drink can be taken fresh, stored in the fridge for up to three days, or frozen and thawed as needed. Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.