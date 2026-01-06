Search
Tue, Jan 06, 2026
AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals 5 food types loaded with hidden sugars that mostly slip under the radar

ByDebapriya Bhattacharya
Updated on: Jan 06, 2026 12:09 pm IST

Dr Sethi notes that foods that are apparently considered sugar-free and even healthy like protein bars and baked chips can have quantities of sugar inside.

Counting calories is an essential part of both losing weight and staying fit. For the health enthusiasts among us, that involves avoiding sugars as much as possible. Foods laden with high amounts of sugar are often known as ‘empty calories,’ since they are low in nutritional value.

Ketchup comes loaded with hidden sugar despite being a savoury condiment, shares Dr Sethi. (Unsplash)
Also Read | Fitness coach shares 8 walking cheat codes to boost health: Japanese interval walking to pyramid style and more

However, sugar is not apparent in all foods in which it is present, noted Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities.

Taking to Instagram on January 6, Dr Sethi revealed that patients often claim to “barely eat sugar” as part of their daily diet. However, their sugar intake remains high as it often hides in food that is labelled “healthy.” He went on to list five such categories of food that can silently derail sugar-free diet plans.

1. Drinks and smoothies

According to Dr Sethi, drinks and smoothies are the biggest source of hidden sugars. “Liquid sugar hits the liver fast and doesn’t trigger fullness,” he cautioned. Examples include:

  • Juices
  • Smoothies
  • Flavoured coffee drinks
  • ‘Vitamin’ waters

2. Flavoured yoghurt

Most people are surprised by flavoured yoghurts being loaded with sugars. Dr Sethi stated that many of them have as much sugar as a dessert, while lacking in fibre. These include:

  • Fruit-on-the-bottom yoghurt
  • Drinkable yoghurt
  • Kid’s yoghurt

3. Breakfast foods

“Morning sugar adds up quickly,” warned the gastroenterologist, adding, “Starting the day with sugar drives cravings all day.” Such breakfast items include:

  • Cereals
  • Granola bars
  • Instant oatmeal packets

4. Sauces and dressings

While sauces and dressings fall under savoury foods based on the flavour profile, they can also be a source of sugar. These include:

  • Ketchup
  • BBQ sauce
  • Teriyaki
  • Salad dressings
  • Pasta sauce

5. ‘Healthy’ snacks

Many snacks are marketed as “healthy.” However, studying their labels tells a different story. Some such snacks are:

  • Protein bars
  • Energy balls
  • Trail mix
  • Baked chips

Effects of consumption of hidden sugar

Consuming hidden sugars as part of our regular diet can have the following effects, even when we are not overeating:

  • Increased liver fat production
  • Repeated insulin spikes
  • Worsening fatty liver risk
  • Active cravings

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

