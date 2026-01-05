Fitness coach shares 8 walking cheat codes to boost health: Japanese interval walking to pyramid style and more

Walking is one of the simplest forms of exercise that helps us to stay fit and healthy. According to Dan Go, a fitness coach with over 20 years of experience, it “is the most underrated way to burn fat” that is low in intensity and high in accessibility. Dan Go considers walking to be 'medicine disguised as movement.'(Unsplash)

Also Read | What causes binge eating? Gastroenterologist explains why it is less about willpower and more about nervous system

Taking to Instagram on January 5, Dan shared a cheat sheet of eight forms os walking, which he described in the caption as “medicine disguised as movement.”

1. Japanese interval walking

This form of walking alternates between three-minute brisk walking and three-minute slow walking for 30 minutes. The style is similar to HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), and reduces blood pressure, stroke risk, and boosts VO2 max while burning fat and improving heart health.

2. Walking on an incline

“Incline walking activates more glutes, hamstrings and core, boosting calorie burn by 50 to 100 percent versus flat walking,” stated Dan. Walking uphill is also easier on our knees, which makes it a safe way to strengthen our legs and shed fat.

3. Walking with weighted vest or rucksack

By carrying five to fifteen percent of our body weight while walking, we can increase calorie burn by 10 to 30 percent. It also builds bone density, posture and core stability. “Studies show that weighted walks reduce fat mass faster than body weight alone,” noted the fitness coach.

4. Walking after workouts

“Strength training releases fat-mobilising hormones that push stored fat into the bloodstream,” highlighted Dan. “Walking right after taps into this window, burning more fat as fuel since insulin is low and fat oxidation is high.”

5. Walking after meals

Taking a walk for only two to ten minutes after eating reduces blood sugar spikes by almost 30 percent, which in turn lowers cravings and fat storage. “This simple hack improves insulin sensitivity and energy balance while helping shed belly fat,” noted Dan in his post.

6. The 12-3-30 Workout

This method involves setting the treadmill to 12 percent incline, three miles per hour, for 30 minutes. It is a viral routine that “torches calories, recruits big muscle groups, and burns fat more efficiently than steady runs.” According to Dan, it is perfect for people who are seeking to lose belly fat.

7. NEAT walking (Treadmill Desk)

The method seeks to turn “dead time” into “fat-burning time.” Walking while working or watching television boosts NEAT (non-exercise activity). This can allow adding 2000 to 3000 steps to the daily count, which means more calories burned, including visceral belly fat.

8. Pyramid walking intervals

Beginning with warm-up, the walk gradually increases speed and incline every 10 minutes, with our effort peaking at the end. This is followed by a cooling-off period. The method keeps metabolism elevated, prevents adaptation, and drives steady belly fat reduction over time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.