BLACKPINK's Jennie wishes fans ‘Merry Christmas’ with Sia's Snowman cover

Famous K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member Jennie delighted fans by sharing covers of two winter holiday tracks. On account of Christmas Eve, the 27-year-old singer and rapper took to Instagram on Sunday, December 24, to share the YouTube links of her covers. The K-pop idol sang her renditions of Sia's hit song Snowman and Zion.T's Snow. Along with the links, she also shared a sweet message for her fans ahead of Christmas. BLACKPINK star Jennie covers Sia's hit Christmas song Snowman(YouTube/Jennierubyjane Official)

Jennie's sweet Christmas gift for fans

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“I prepared two winter songs that I like… I hope everyone will have a warm end of the year. Merry Christmas,” Jennie wrote on her Instagram story as she shared the links to her covers. In the YouTube video, Jennie can be seen performing a soft medley of Sia's Snowman and Snow by South Korean singer Zion.T.

She can be seen sitting alone in the studio as she sings on a microphone. The video has an aesthetic appeal as Jennie wears a cream sweater, matching the subtle backdrop of the studio. With her dark hair let down, she wore soft, natural-looking makeup.

ALSO READ: Red Velvet's new album Chill Kill explores ‘duality of tragedy and hope’

Fans in awe of Jennie's covers

Jennie's cover video has gained over 2.5 million views on YouTube so far, along with 549k likes. Fans flooded the comment section in admiration of the K-pop idol. One fan wrote, “Jennie has a voice that is very unique to hear! She got that rasp, swag, and emotions in her voice! I love her since day one!”

One more fan said, “Jennie has such a heavenly voice and is soo thoughtful for doing this. BEST CHRISTHMAS EVERR !!” Yet another fan expressed, “Her voice sounds beautiful. The first song she covered was so calming and soothing, meanwhile the second song showed her unique and strong voice. I am happy that Jennie covered Snowman! It’s one of my favourite christmas songs.”