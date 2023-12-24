K-dramas for Christmas: Twenty-Five Twenty-One to welcome to Samdalri, 8 titles to cozy up your holiday

Grab your favorite blanket and a mug of hot cocoa, because it's K-drama Christmas! From the sweet memories of Winter Sonata to the lively vibes of Twenty-Five Twenty-One, the unfolding love story in Crash Landing on You, the peaceful scenes of Hometown Cha Cha Cha, and more—each show guarantees to lift your holiday mood with laughs, tears, and plenty of holiday magic to chase away the winter blues. Our Beloved Summer and twenty five twenty one stills(Netflix)

8 K-dramas to add to your holiday binge list

Our beloved Summer

Although it sounds like summer, the feeling is all about the cozy and snug holiday vibe of winter. In this story, former lovers reconnect when their high school documentary gains popularity. Starring Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi, get ready for nostalgic memories, great chemistry, and the question of whether their second shot at love will last.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha

A tranquil island awaits you in Hometown Cha Cha Cha, which features the 'Dimple' couple Kim Seon Oh and Shin Min Ah's romantic chemistry, far from the busy city of Seoul. After moving to a picturesque coastal village from the city, a dentist meets a lovely handyman who ends up being her confidante and rock.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One

Hailed as one of the K-drama masterpieces Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Tae Ri’s Twenty-Five Twenty-One is the most voted binge option for the Holiday season. Set in the 90s when mobile phones were scarce, this show unveils a love story between a news reporter and South Korea's A-list fencer, only to take a surprising twist in the end.

Winter Sonata

As the name suggests, Winter Sonata starring Bae Yong Joon and Choi Ji Woo is the forever classic choice of fans for setting the holiday mood. This iconic K-drama tells the turbulent tale of two childhood friends who are reunited years after a tragic event separates them.

Crash Landing on You

When there's nothing exciting on your Netflix queue, try reel turned real-life couple, Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin's K-drama Crash Landing on You. It's a delightful story about a South Korean businesswoman who accidentally ends up in North Korea and falls in love with a North Korean soldier. But the couple's journey to love is not simple because they must deal with a number of problems.

Vincenzo

If you're craving action and romance, be ready to get swayed by the enduring charisma of South Korea's heartthrob, Song Joong Ki, and actress Jeon Yeo Been. Follow the story of a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer who comes back to his homeland to assist a conglomerate tenant in a battle against greedy corporations.

Welcome to Samdalri

A new addition to Netflix’s healing K-drama Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun’s Welcome to Samdalri is the perfect holiday escape. It's impossible not to admire the chemistry between two ex-lovers reuniting after one faces a setback in Seoul, returning to the tranquil Jeju Island. The nostalgic past takes over emotions, and sparks begin to fly.

Pinocchio

introducing another iconic to the list—Pinocchio, featuring Lee Jong Suk and Park Shin Hye—a must-watch for fans of classic K-dramas. The story follows a reporter with a Pinocchio-like condition that causes hiccups when she lies as she attempts to unveil the truth, while a handsome, scarred news anchor wrestles with his secrets.