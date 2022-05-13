Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star Kim Seon Ho to make first public appearance since ex-girlfriend controversy, fans react

South Korean actor Kim Seon Ho, who has been maintaining a low profile, finally announced his first project on Friday. The star of many popular K-Dramas, like Start-up and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Seen Ho, was accused of emotional abuse by his former partner, after which he took a hiatus from acting. ( Read also: Kim Seon-ho returns to Instagram after long hiatus due to ex-girlfriend's emotional abuse claims, apologises to fans)

Months after the controversy, Kim Seon Ho is all set to return to acting, and will be starring in the play, Touching the Void, premiering on July 8, at the Daehak Ro Art One Theater in Seoul, South Korea. This will be the actor's first official public appearance since his break.

Touching the Void will star Kim Seon Ho, alongside actors, Shin Sung Min, Lee Hwi Jong, Oh Jung Taek, and Jung Hwan. Based on the true story of climbers Joe Simpson and Simon Yates, the play is based on a journey to west Siula Grande in the Peruvian Andes in 1985.

Reacting to Kim Seon Ho's comeback, one fan took to the comment section of the actor's agency, Salt Entertainment, which made the official announcement, and wrote, "Omgggggggg!!!!!!!! Actor Theater Seonho is BACK!!!!!!" "OMG!!! We love 'the' theater SeonHo...all the best on your play, I'm sure tickets will be gone in second" added another. "Wish international viewers could buy the ticket online so we could see him play online," commented another fan.

Kim Seon Ho turned a year older last week. Ahead of his 36th birthday, he returned to Instagram with an apology letter to his fans. Talking about his shortcomings, he wrote in Korean, "’m sorry that I’ve made you go through difficult times because of my shortcomings… thank you for celebrating my birthday this year as well and sending me more birthday wishes than I deserve. I will remember the precious feelings you’ve expressed to me, and I will become an actor that can repay your support and encouragement.”

Kim Seon Ho began his acting career in theatre,, and starred in several plays before making his acting debut in the 2017 K-Drama, Good Manager. He rose to fame with Start-Up, and last starred in Netflix's hit drama Hometown cha-cha-cha opposite actor Shin Min A.

