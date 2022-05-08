Kim Seon-ho returns to Instagram after long hiatus due to ex-girlfriend's emotional abuse claims, apologises to fans

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho, star of the popular K-drama Hometown Cha Cha Cha, has returned to social media after a long hiatus. The actor had disappeared from the public eye as well as his social media accounts after a controversy surrounding him and his ex-girlfriend. He recently took to his Instagram account to apologise to his fans, and it marked his first post in the past seven months. Also Read| Hometown Cha Cha Cha's Kim Seon-ho apologises to ex-girlfriend after abortion claims: 'I experienced fear'

Kim Seon-ho shared the post on May 7, a day before his 36th birthday, and apologised to his fans for his shortcomings. He wrote in Korean, "I’m sorry that I’ve made you go through difficult times because of my shortcomings… thank you for celebrating my birthday this year as well and sending me more birthday wishes than I deserve."

He added, "I will remember the precious feelings you’ve expressed to me, and I will become an actor that can repay your support and encouragement.”

A woman had shared an anonymous post in October last year in which she accused an actor she once dated of forcing her to have an abortion under false promises of marriage. While the post led to rumours that Kim Seon-ho was the actor in question, he himself confirmed it a few days later in a statement.

The statement read, “This is Kim Seon Ho. I sincerely apologise for the belated statement. I experienced a fear that felt for the first time after the article with the mention of my name was released a while ago, and that is why I am writing this now. I was seeing her with good emotions. In that process, I hurt her due to my carelessness and inconsiderate actions." The actor added that he would want to meet his ex-girlfriend and apologise to her in person.

Kim Seon-ho has starred in a number of shows, including Good Manager, Two Cops and 100 Days My Prince, but he rose to fame when he starred in Start-Up in 2020. He is currently shooting his upcoming film, Sad Tropics. He was spotted at the Seoul airport last month as he was returning to the city, his first such appearance in several months.

