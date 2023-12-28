‘Antis are sick,’ BLACKPINK's Jennie makes first solo Billboard Hot 100 debut

BLACKPINK's Jennie has etched her name in music history with her debut on Billboard's Hot 100 chart as a solo artist. The achievement comes with her collaboration on 'One of the Girls' alongside The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, a track featured in the HBO series 'The Idol.' BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim opted for a mini tutu skirt with a bejewelled top for her Coachella performance (Photo: Instagram)

The news was officially announced by Billboard on December 27, revealing that 'One of the Girls' had a noteworthy debut at No.100 on the Hot 100 chart. This solidifies Jennie's name as a standout solo artist.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

While BLACKPINK has previously listed the Hot 100 with multiple entries, Jennie's solo venture marks a unique milestone in her individual career. The accomplishment underscores her undeniable star power and the global resonance of her solo projects.

The global appeal:

Jennie's presence on the Hot 100 is not just a personal victory; it's a testament to the widespread appeal of her music. 'One of the Girls' resonates with audiences globally, showcasing the international impact of K-pop and, more specifically, Jennie's solo endeavours.

Jennie recently made headlines by introducing her very own label, OA (ODD ATELIER). This entrepreneurial venture reflects her dedication to expanding her solo activities and pursuing creative ventures beyond music.

As fans and the music industry collectively celebrate this monumental achievement, Jennie's entry into the Billboard Hot 100 reaffirms her status as a force to be reckoned with in the dynamic world of music. “I know Jennie antis are sick she started her own label, made it to the billboard hot 100 and now she has the most monthly listeners for a female kpop soloist in history,” an X user wrote.

“She was able to do this alone. ootg was jennie’s impact, even billboard said it themselves + don't forget “we can do better than this” COPE,” wrote another.