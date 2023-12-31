BTS’ V reveals why he re-signed contract with HYBE in 2018 and it is not music

BTS Monuments: Beyond the Stars, the documentary series crafted to provide fans with a clearer insight into the rise of the 7-member K-pop band, holds numerous revelations. With two more episodes released on December 27, fans can anticipate discovering hidden facts about Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, along with insights into their musical journey. The group initially envisioned as a collection of rappers, evolved into a global phenomenon, significantly influencing the idol culture. In the latest episode, V opens up about the group's break and his decision to renew the contract. BTS member V in the new music video for his solo song Rainy Days.

Also read: BTS V’s birthday: ARMY's global purple projects; From South Korea to Japan, US, Thailand, and more

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Why BTS’ V resigned the contract with HYBE in 2018

At the start of Episode 2 of the docuseries, Suga reveals that the group was on a break somewhere in between 2018. He says, "I have a lot of people say that I have changed as a person since then." The rapper continues, "From 2018 and going into 2019, that’s when I finally started to understand what position we were in." He adds, “I had the opportunity to look back on how much more I could enjoy the process; we were on a break at the time, and I started making music again.”

Also read: BTS V soothing vocals for emotional duet Wherever U R with UMI touches hearts: Video out now

Following this, the Layover singer expresses the significance of the members getting closer, sharing laughter, sorrow, and everything, becoming like a family supporting each other through a depressive phase. He emphasizes, "I really want our members to smile and be happy." He adds, "Regardless of the relationship with the agency, I signed my contract to see them smile, even if it's just for a moment, especially since they are all feeling sad right now.

2018 was a rough year for BTS

2018 posed significant challenges for BTS, as each member grappled with personal struggles. While the group soared to new heights, success came at a cost. From combating false plagiarism accusations to facing mounting pressure, they were on the brink of disbandment, as disclosed by J-Hope and Suga in earlier episodes. However, what truly made that year difficult were the individual personal struggles of each member, collectively taking a toll on their mental health as a team.

As of now, all BTS members are currently enrolled in mandatory military services in South Korea. The Dynamite singers will reunite in 2025 following the return of all the members, starting from Jin in 2024.