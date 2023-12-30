close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / BTS V soothing vocals for emotional duet Wherever U R with UMI touches hearts: Video out now

BTS V soothing vocals for emotional duet Wherever U R with UMI touches hearts: Video out now

ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 30, 2023 10:57 AM IST

BTS' V celebrates birthday with release of emotional duet Wherever U R

BTS' V and UMI have teamed up for a beautiful song called Wherever U R, and it's already melting hearts worldwide. V's smooth voice weaves like magic around UMI's soulful singing, creating a melody that's both tender and powerful. The lyrical video for the romantic emotional duet dropped on Kim Taehyung’s 28th birthday. Wherever U R serves as the ideal soundtrack to lift your spirits and escape the winter blues.

BTS V and UMI(X (Twitter))
BTS V and UMI(X (Twitter))

Also read: BTS V’s birthday: ARMY's global purple projects; From South Korea to Japan, US, Thailand, and more

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Wherever U R by BTS V out now

All seven members of the South Korean boy band are currently fulfilling their military service. Before temporarily bidding farewell, they ensured to leave behind a substantial body of work to keep their fandom entertained during their absence. On December 26, BIGHIT MUSIC provided an update on V’s upcoming project. The music video for this project was initially revealed at a station head party on Spotify and Apple Music, subsequently making its debut on YouTube.

Check out the video right here.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out