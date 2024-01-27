BLACKPINK Lisa hits stage solo at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, driving crowd insane: Watch

The Parisian air crackled with electric anticipation as Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2024 prepared to welcome BLACKPINK's Lisa to the center stage. The LALISA crooner graced the stage, dazzling in her golden glittery outfit, and the crowd erupted in screams and cheers. Amid the presence of influential Western singers like Rihanna, Lisa's solo performance stood out, capturing the audience's attention. The gala, slated for January 26, 2024, is shaping up to be an unforgettable night with a star-studded lineup featuring Stray Kids, Maroon 5, J Balvin, Pharrell Williams, and Gims. Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2024 prepared to welcome BLACKPINK's Lisa to the center stage.(x (twitter))

BLACKPINK Lisa with Lamoureux Orchestra at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes

Orchestre Lamoureux, an orchestral concert society renowned for orchestrating such events, had previously announced their joint performance with the K-pop idol for the upcoming night.

Lisa's involvement in this charity concert is notable because it marks her return to the same venue where Orchestre Lamoureux collaborated with the K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK in January 2023.

The moment the Money singer graced the center stage, the crowd burst into ecstatic cheers. But besides the exciting performance, there were also heartwarming moments during the night. Fans loved seeing Lisa and Stray Kids' Bang Chan having a cute chat backstage, caught in candid photos like this one.

The setup was simple and stylish, and her eye-catching outfit highlighted every move she made. Then came the singing, live. As Lisa sang with all her heart, the live orchestra responded with a rich sound that gave everyone shivers. Take a look.

BLACKPINK's solo activities

After concluding their solo contracts with their debut agency YG Entertainment and committing to stay together under the label as BLACKPINK, all the group members have begun their individual journeys. Jennie has debuted with her own agency, OA, while Jisoo is focusing on her acting endeavors. Lisa is currently dedicated to her solo career, frequently appearing on international stages for both fashion and performances. As for Rosé, she has not yet announced her solo activities.