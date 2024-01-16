BLACKPINK's Jennie turns 28; Lisa, Jisoo and Rose send love with best memories

BLACKPINK members Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose have shared heartfelt posts on their respective Instagram handles for their group mate Jennie, who turned 28. From Rose celebrating ‘Jendawg day’ to Jisoo revisiting memories from their training days, the singers have treated BLINKS to their happy photos. Also read: BLACKPINK's Jennie reveals why she started her own agency ODD ATELIER BLACKPINK members have the sweetest wish for Jennie.

Lisa, Rose shower love on Jennie

Lisa took to her Instagram Stories and posted an unseen photo of herself with Jennie sporting a white face mask at an event. She wrote in the post, “Happy birthday to @jennierubyjune I love you and me.” Rose wrote, “Happy Jendawg day @jennierubyejune,” with a fanmade collage of them.

BLACKPINK's Jennie receives birthday wishes from Lisa and Rose.

Her story was followed by a photo of them on a cruise where both had donned sailor hats and posed. She added in a lengthy note, "Dear the hottest girl out there. HAPPY JENDAWG DAY! HI! I hope you have the most wonderful day today. So happy to call you my unnie and to have grown up with you for over a whole decade! Everything you've always wanted to do and I will always, close or afar, be your biggest fan supporting you. This is a cute pic of us. Love uuu xxx happy birthday lovie!!! @ jennierubyjane."

Jisoo shares old pic with Jennie.

Jisoo on Jennie's birthday

Meanwhile, Jisoo flaunted what seemed to be her mobile phone charger which had an adorable throwback photo of herself with the birthday girl. Dedicating a sweet note to Jennie, the Flower singer shared, “Happy Birthday My Jendeukie. Just like your name, Jendeukie who always stuck by me closely, I hope you shine and achieve all the things that you've dreamt of when we we first met. Don't forget that you will always have me, someone who is always on your side, by your side. Let's hurry up and release an album and go on tour and go around side by side closely. I love you and happy birthday! P.S. you're my charger haha.”

BLACKPINK

Social media is brimming with heartfelt posts, fan art and tributes for Jennie on her special day. BLACKPINK consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose.

