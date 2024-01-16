From Jennie Kim's girl next door style to Sunmi's classy dressy combinations: Emulate these Korean celeb styles

Rock it all Krystal Jung layers up with a blazer and wide pants(Photo: Instagram)

Lee Sung-kyung in an all-white look(Photo: Instagram)

Often referred as the Gigi Hadid of South Korea, Lee Sung-kyung is a South Korean model, actor and singer who is a fashion icon in her own right. Recreate an all-white look like her with an elegant white long-sleeved shirt and long skirt. Add a bright orange bag and black boots for chicness.

Layering done right

Krystal Jung layers up with a blazer and wide pants(Photo: Instagram)

Known to pull off comfy sneakers and sweatshirts as well as power dressing fits, Korean-American singer and actor Chrystal Soo Jung aka Krystal Jung ranks high on the versatility quotient. A fan of denim jackets, coats and blazers, she is the go-to person for layering fits with an eye for the neutral colour palette.

Conservative fit

Lee Ji-eun likes to opt for conventional styles(Photo: Instagram)

South Korean singer-songwriter Lee Ji-eun, also known by her stage name IU, is a great inspiration for someone who likes to keep it conventional when it comes to their sartorial choices. Standing high on soft and feminine aesthetics, IU always makes a statement according to the occasion.

Chic and casual

Sunmi balances between classy dressy combinations and casual streetwear(Photo: Instagram)

Lee Sun-mi, also known as Sunmi, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and dancer. She often makes a statement for classy dressy combinations and casual streetwear. If you like to switch between different styles from your wardrobe, she is the perfect person to emulate.

A case of classics

Jennie Kim is often spotted in a girl next door style(Photo: Instagram)

After debuting as a member of the girl group Blackpink, Jennie Kim even made a mark in the fashion world. The South Korean singer and rapper likes to make a case for repeating clothes. Her style is of a girl next door and can be imitated by styling high crop tops with low waist pants, top and cardigan paired with miniskirts to midi dresses and baby tees teamed with cargo pants.

An eye for timeless pieces

Song Hye-kyo in a bomber jacket and jeans combination(Photo: Instagram)

Known for her graceful, poised and elegant demeanour, South Korean actor Song Hye-kyo knows how to balance the game of glam and laidback fits. The 41-year-old knows how to pull off a bomber jacket and jeans combination as effortlessly as a head-to-toe single-coloured outfit for a sleek look. With cosy pieces, invest in a versatile style like the actor to level up your wardrobe.