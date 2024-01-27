BTS dramatically slips in ranking as a popular rookie group rules the January reputation chart

The January K-pop reputation rankings are in, with the Korean Business Research Institute unveiling this month's lists for singers. To everyone's surprise, BTS, the reigning kings for months, has now slipped to the second-to-last position in the top 10 list. The rankings also showcase the rise and shine of a new rookie group, while soloists claim the top position. Rookie group New Jeans secures third position in K-pop reputation rankings(bighit music, ador)

BTS slips in January reputation chart rankings

Using big data gathered between December 27, 2023, and January 27, 2024, the rankings were determined by examining the media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indices of singers. In this evaluation, BLACKPINK secured the 10th position, BTS took the 8th spot, and SEVENTEEN claimed the second position, while the rookie group New Jeans secured the third spot.

BTS's decline in the rankings can be attributed to their temporary hiatus from music-making, as all seven members – Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, RM, V, and Suga – are currently fulfilling their military service. However, with the return of the oldest member, Jin, in June 2024, there is speculation that their ranking will rise once again. On the other hand, despite renewing their group contract with YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK has not shown any signs of a comeback yet, as the members are engaged in individual endeavors.

New Jeans claims third spot on January reputation chart

On the flip side, the rookie girl group New Jeans under ADOR, a subsidiary of HYBE LABELS, is gaining popularity for their charming girl-next-door image. Comprising Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, the five-member group secured the third position, trailing just behind Seventeen.

Soloists take the throne

With a brand reputation rating of 7,709,715 in January, Lim Young Woong remained at the top of the list. As for IU, she rounded out the top five for the month and saw an astounding 126.55 percent increase in her brand reputation score from December to January. She recently released her new track Love Wins All in collaboration with BTS member V in music video. The song has since been reigning on top worldwide iTunes.

January singer brand reputation rankings

