Internet digs out video of Pranit More roasting Ajay Devgn’s dance after denying cracking jokes about him on Bigg Boss

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, the cast of De De Pyaar De 2 appeared on the show and interacted with the contestants. During the episode, comedian Pranit More, who had earlier cracked jokes about Salman Khan, denied making jokes about Ajay Devgn. However, the internet has now dug out his videos roasting the actor's dance skills. The internet digs out Pranit More's old video roasting Ajay Devgn's dance.

When Pranit More roasted Ajay Devgn's dance skills

When Ajay asked Pranit, "Have you cracked joke on me too?" Pranit replied, "No, sir I have not cracked a joke on you, aapko maanta hoon bahut." His statement left Salman stunned. However, the internet was quick to share a video of the comedian making jokes about Ajay's dancing skills.

In one of his comedy gigs, Pranit said, "Abhi ek naaya song aaya hai aur uss dance ka USP hai ki uske bahut ki mushkil dance steps hai aur ekdum viral hogaya hai voh. Uss gaane ka naam hai, Pehla Tu Dooja Tu. These dance steps are going viral. Ab tum samaj rahe ho ki Hrithik Roshan aur Shahid Kapoor ko kitna bura lagta hoga ki hum itna mujra karte hain (A new song has just come out, and the USP of its dance is that it has very difficult steps, and it has gone completely viral. The song is called Pehla Tu Dooja Tu. These dance steps are going viral. Now imagine how bad Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor must be feeling — we put in so much effort!)."

He added, "Everyone is jealous of Ajay Devgn, his USP is, he does a simple step and it goes viral, like in this one he still moved all his fingers. But his most viral step is (he referred to his Rajnigandha advertisement)."

About Pranit More's stint in Bigg Boss 19

Pranit was pulled up by Salman Khan on the first Weekend Ka Vaar itself for cracking jokes about him. The superstar asked him, "Tumhare ghar merese hi chalta hai kya?" Pranit slowly and steadily won the hearts of the audience with his humorous self and for taking the right stands in the matters of the house. He recently exited the Bigg Boss house due to medical complications but returned last week. The comedian recently garnered hate for choosing Ashnoor Kaur over Abhishek Bajaj to save from eviction, but his smart move has earned him a place among the top 10 contestants who are fighting for the trophy. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.