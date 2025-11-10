Mastermind Pranit More turned Bigg Boss’ script upside down by sacrificing his friend

Beyond the screaming matches and flying accusations, Bigg Boss has always taken pride in showcasing those rare, heartwarming friendships that make the audience smile. Of course, just when viewers start rooting for a bond, the show swoops in to shake it up. This season, the target was the so-called “positive group” — Abhishek Bajaj, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More — whose perfect camaraderie Bigg Boss clearly found a little too picture-perfect for comfort. Pranit More's betrayal to Abhishek Bajaj is nothing less than a mastermind move.

Pranit More shocks Bigg Boss

This week, both the nominations and the eviction looked rigged, and honestly, so did the intention behind them. But just like the audience, even Bigg Boss seemed to have received a shock of a lifetime when Pranit More, The Mastermind, flipped the script upside down with the very power Bigg Boss had handed to him.

It was clear this week that Bigg Boss wanted Ashnoor Kaur and Neelam Giri out of the house due to their low contribution to the game. The nominations were conveniently shaped so that Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri landed in the danger zone.

At eviction, Salman declared that Gaurav and Farrhana had been saved by receiving the most votes, a statement that felt suspicious considering the massive hate Farrhana faced all week. The next twist came when Bigg Boss gave Pranit the power to save one contestant from Abhishek, Ashnoor and Neelam, clearly expecting he’d save Abhishek because he has earlier stated Abhishek as his priority, and allow their plan to eliminate Ashnoor and Neelam to sail through.

Salman even hinted repeatedly that Pranit should save the contestant who contributed most to the game. This was after he’d already stated in front of the housemates that Neelam and Ashnoor hadn’t contributed enough since the start. Everything pointed towards Abhishek being the obvious choice. Yet Pranit chose otherwise.

How Pranit More became the mastermind

Despite previously declaring Abhishek as his priority, Pranit flipped at the last second and saved Ashnoor, a move that completely derailed Bigg Boss’ plan and secured Pranit a likely spot in the top six.

Abhishek had been one of the strongest contributors this season. From his fights with the bully gang, Amaal Mallik, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama and Farrhana Bhatt, to his sweet equation with Ashnoor Kaur, and even his fun side seen through kitchen duties, Abhishek looked like a deserving winner. And yet, he was betrayed by someone he considered a friend.

Why Pranit More saving Ashnoor Kaur looked calculated

Pranit had an argument with Abhishek just a few moments before the eviction, and he was even seen discussing with Ashnoor about being upset with Abhishek's behaviour. Then, Salman consciously guided Pranit throughout the process, urging him to save the contestant who contributed the most (clearly Abhishek). He even warned him that a wrong decision might cost a deserving contestant their spot. Before the eviction, Salman advised Ashnoor to play solo because she was overshadowed by Abhishek’s game. Still, Pranit saved her. Looked like a sweet revenge to me.

Pranit justified his decision by saying he chose Ashnoor based on his values, that a person doesn’t have to shout to be strong. But it was obvious he knew Abhishek was his biggest competition. In fact, just after Abhishek’s eviction, Pranit was seen on live feed saying he never claimed Abhishek was his best friend, only a priority, and yet he saved Ashnoor over him. So for those calling this a “difficult choice,” the answer is clear: it wasn’t.

With one move, Pranit not only outplayed Bigg Boss but also cleared a major obstacle on his road to the finale. He has now practically secured his place in the top six. This proves that he isn’t just a mastermind; he’s an underdog who has the potential to win the game in silence.