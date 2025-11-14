Bigg Boss 19: Not Farah Khan but this celeb will replace Salman Khan as host this Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its conclusion. After a shocking mid-week eviction twist, fans are now waiting to see who will be eliminated from the race to the trophy this Weekend Ka Vaar, and who Salman Khan will bash this time. However, Salman will not be hosting this Weekend Ka Vaar. Another star is stepping in to replace him: Bollywood filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty. Neither Farah Khan nor Salman Khan will host this Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 19.

Rohit Shetty replaces Salman Khan as host for this Weekend Ka Vaar

On Friday, JioHotstar announced that Rohit Shetty will be replacing Salman Khan as host this Weekend Ka Vaar. Sharing a poster of the filmmaker, the OTT platform wrote, “Iss Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty layenge action aur drama ka blockbuster blend” (This Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty will bring a blockbuster blend of action and drama). Before Rohit, Farah Khan once filled in for Salman, and audiences loved that Weekend Ka Vaar. It remains to be seen whether Rohit will meet fans’ expectations as host.

The reason for Salman’s absence is still unknown. However, it appears that the superstar is busy with his Da-Bangg tour in Qatar and could not be available for the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot. The actor, along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez and Stebin Ben, will be performing at the Asian Town Amphitheatre in Doha today (November 14). A video from the tour’s press conference surfaced online this morning, showing Stebin singing Oo Jaane Jana while Salman vibed along.

Recent developments in the Bigg Boss 19 house

This week saw Mridul Tiwari getting evicted in a mid-week elimination after receiving the least votes during a live-audience task. Amaal and Gaurav got into a heated argument after the singer and Farrhana accused Gaurav of playing a ‘character’ in the Bigg Boss house instead of showing his real personality. The argument then shifted to nepotism, where Amaal felt Gaurav tried to mock his struggles.

The latest episode showed Gaurav becoming the captain of the house and nominating everyone this week, which led to angry reactions from Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal. Both accused Bigg Boss of being biased towards Gaurav and called the move unfair. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colours TV at 10:30 pm.