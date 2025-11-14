Salman Khan talks about Dharamendra’s health: ‘He’s my father, hope he will come back'

Superstar Salman Khan was among the first to visit Dharmendra during his recent hospitalisation in Mumbai. The actor has now expressed his deep affection for the veteran actor. Calling Dharmendra “like a father” to him, Salman said he’s praying for his speedy recovery. Once, Dharmendra shared that he feels Salman Khan would be perfect for his biopic.

Salman on Dharmendra

On Thursday, Salman attended a press conference in Qatar ahead of his Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded. At the event, when asked about the inspiration behind his fitness journey, the actor immediately expressed his admiration and affection for Dharmendra.

In the video, one influencer is seen questioning Salman about his fitness inspiration. To this, Salman said, “Mere aane se pehle do-teen shaks the, aur unmein se awaal the Dharam ji (There were 2-three people, and Dharmendra was the most important one among them”.

Salman added, “He is my father, that's the end. I love that man and I just hope that he will come back.” The crowd was seen cheering “long live Dharam ji” after Salman’s response.

Dharmendra often fondly calls Salman ‘beta’. In fact, at one point, Dharmendra shared that he feels Salman would be perfect for his biopic.

Dharmendra was discharged from hospital on Wednesday. Following his discharge, Sunny’s team issued a statement, revealing that Dharmendra’s treatment will continue at home and urged everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this time. The actor was last seen in Karan’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which emerged as a box office success. He will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis, which is slated to release in December.

What’s next for Salman

Salman was last seen on the big screen in Sikandar, which failed to elicit expected response. He made a cameo appearance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Salman is also currently seen hosting reality show, Bigg Boss 19.

Next, the actor will be seen in the film, Battle of Galwan. The film, also starring Chitrangda Singh, will revisit the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops, a rare border skirmish that turned deadly without any firearms being used. Instead, soldiers resorted to hand-to-hand combat with sticks and stones. It is being helmed by Apoorva Lakhia.