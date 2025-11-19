Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan dance to O Oh Jaane Jaana in unseen video, fans say: 'Love how SRK knows the steps'. Watch

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been friends for over three decades. The two actors, who have collaborated on over half a dozen films, often meet at events. One such event saw them match steps on Salman’s iconic dance number, O Oh Jaane Jana. Although the ‘performance’ took place some time ago, the video has just surfaced online. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan dance at a recent event (right).

Salman and Shah Rukh dance together

The video of Shah Rukh and Salman grooving to the 1998 song while surrounded by backup dancers was posted on Reddit on Tuesday. The clip seems to be from a wedding celebration, but it is undated. The video shows Shah Rukh effortlessly matching the steps to Salman’s iconic number from his film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Fans shower love

Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, “Love how Shah Rukh knows the steps to Salman’s songs!” Many others wondered who had the moolah to hire both the Khans for a wedding performance. “Shahrukh's energy is even more apparent when he is dancing next to Salman. What event is this?” asked one. Another commented, “Bollywood bas nostalgia pe chalra hai ab (Bollywood is functioning only on nostalgia now).”

Salman and Shah Rukh had cameos in each other’s 2023 films - Pathaan and Tiger 3. Both films were part of the YRF Spy Universe, and the cameos were reportedly building towards a crossover film, tentatively titled Tiger vs Pathaan. There is, however, no information on it.

Shah Rukh and Salman's upcoming films

For now, Salman has wrapped up filming for his upcoming war film, Battle of Galwan, which is set to release in 2026. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Shah Rukh, on the other hand, will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King. The multi-starrer, slated for release in April 2026, sees him collaborate with daughter Suhana Khan for the first time in a film.