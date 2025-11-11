Abhishek Bajaj says Pranit More ‘khel gaya’ after he saved Ashnoor Kaur over him in Bigg Boss 19: 'Player hai bhai'

In a shocking twist of events, actor Abhishek Bajaj got evicted from Bigg Boss 19 this Weekend Ka Vaar along with Neelam Giri. However, more than his eviction, what hurt the fans was his friend Pranit More not saving him. The internet raged with anger, calling Pranit “dogla” (two-faced). Now, in an interview with Telly Talk India, Abhishek has finally reacted to Pranit saving Ashnoor over him. Abhishek Bajaj reacts to Pranit More not saving him from eviction.

Abhishek Bajaj calls Pranit More a ‘player’

When Salman announced that two of the contestants — Abhishek, Ashnoor and Neelam — would be eliminated, and Pranit could save only one, Abhishek was seen getting emotional. Talking about the same, he said, "I had a feeling this would happen, but I wasn’t upset about getting evicted. I was hurt that one of us - either me or Ashnoor - had to go. I got emotional when I learned that two contestants would be evicted, and Pranit had to save one. It could have been me or Ashnoor, but one of us had to leave. They finally succeeded in breaking our bond."

Reacting to Pranit calling him his first priority but still choosing Ashnoor, Abhishek said, "Jab Pranit ne Ashnoor ko choose kiya toh usne hamesha kaha tha ki Abhishek tu meri first priority hain, aur maine usse hamesha kaha tha ki meri first priority Ashnoor hai aur second tu hain, but I think usko laga this is the time when he can take the game over, but koi nahi hum rishte nibhate rahe, khel gaya. Main kahunga player hai bhai (When Pranit chose Ashnoor, he always said I was his first priority. I always told him my first priority was Ashnoor, and he was my second. But I think he felt this was the moment to take over the game. It’s fine, we kept valuing our relationships, but he played smart. I’d say, he’s a true player)."

Last week, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were nominated, and on the Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss announced a double eviction. After Salman revealed that Gaurav and Farrhana got the most votes and were safe from eviction, he gave a special power to Pranit to save one contestant among Abhishek, Neelam and Ashnoor, based on their contribution to the show. While everyone expected he would save his friend Abhishek, Pranit flipped the game and saved Ashnoor. Later, Gaurav, Farrhana, Amaal and others were also seen questioning Pranit's decision.

Recent developments in Bigg Boss 19

Now, after Abhishek's eviction, ten contestants are left who will be fighting for the trophy. The new promo shows Bigg Boss arranging a captaincy task where the contestants are divided into three teams – Gaurav, Kunickaa and Shehbaaz’s teams – and they would have to contest elections. The one with the highest votes would become the captain, and the one with the lowest votes would be eliminated from the house. While reports say Mridul has been evicted from the house, it will only be confirmed in today's episode. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.