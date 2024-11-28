Priyanka Gandhi makes Parliament debut as Wayanad MP in Kerala Kasavu saree

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was elected from Kerala's Wayanad, took the oath of office as a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday. She wore a Kerala Kasavu saree. The MP looked "elegant and authentic to her true self" in the white and gold saree she wore for the special event, according to a fashion designer who praised Priyanka's appearance.

Her saree, white with a golden border, is worn during the state's festivals and celebrations.

Fashion designer Anupamaa Dayal, who created the brand Anupamaa, explains her appearance: "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra looks sophisticated and true to herself. From being a custom exclusive to Kerala, Kasavu sarees have evolved into an enticing textile gem that should be in every Indian woman's closet. There is one for every price range, and its beauty may be accessorised creatively and used in a variety of settings. "Timeless!"

Also read: Constitution copy in hand, Priyanka Gandhi does a Rahul Gandhi as she takes oath as Lok Sabha MP | Watch

Kerala sarees' golden borders, or Kasavu, are an essential part of what makes them culturally significant. The golden threads symbolise Kerala's spirit.

"I'm so happy that Priyanka is wearing these sarees," Anupamaa continues.

"Women use these options as nonverbal means of expressing their interest in cultural unity. We enter the ocean of Kerala's limitless wonders through these immaculate nine yards," she added.

Also read: Bring Kerala’s iconic Karimeen Pollichathu to your table

The Kasavu saree represents equality and solidarity among Kerala women. Women from many backgrounds wear this traditional clothing during festivals, overcoming differences and creating a sense of community.

Priyanka's Win

With a margin of 4,10,931 votes, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defeated Communist Party of India (CPI) member Sathyan Mokeri in the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Navya Haridas of the BJP, and Sathyan Mokeri of the CPI engaged in a triangular fight in Wayanad, a Congress stronghold. Priyanka Gandhi declared her joy at obtaining her certificate of election on Wednesday, characterising it as a representation of "love, trust, and commitment to shared values".

Also read: ‘Will they burn the whole nation?': Congress MP slams BJP over Rajasthan's Ajmer Dargah row

"Today, my Wayanad colleagues delivered my certificate of election. It is more than simply a paper to me; it is a representation of your love, faith, and the principles we share. "Thank you for selecting me to continue this journey to create a better future for you, Wayanad," she wrote on X.

Shortly after the House convened, she held a copy of the Constitution and took her oath in Hindi.