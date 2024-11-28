Constitution copy in hand, Priyanka Gandhi does a Rahul Gandhi as she takes oath as Lok Sabha MP | Watch

Following her MP brother Rahul Gandhi's footsteps, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took oath as Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha on Thursday while carrying a copy of the Indian Constitution. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra takes oath as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024.(PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is often seen carrying a red-coloured copy of the Indian Constitution during his rallies as part of what he calls is a movement to "protect the Constitution" from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

The Congress general secretary set rolling her electoral debut on Thursday by taking oath as Wayanad MP after recently concluded winning the bypoll from the Kerala district.

WATCH

This is also for the first time in decades that all three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family—Sonia, Rahul, and Priyanka—are now in Parliament.

Often likened with her grandmother and former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi for her similarity in looks and way of speaking, Priyanka Gandhi has been the go-to campaigner for the Congress since her entry into active politics and even before that when she campaigned for her mother Sonia and brother Rahul.

Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 4,10,931 votes in the recently concluded round of bypolls, which took place alongside Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections 2024.

Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi takes oath as Lok Sabha MP; all Gandhis in Parliament now

Wayanad, a Congress stronghold, witnessed a triangular contest among Priyanka Gandhi, BJP's Navya Haridas, and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Sathyan Mokeri.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Priyanka Gandhi's brother, Rahul Gandhi, who had won from there in the Lok Sabha elections this year but had also secured the family bastion Rae Bareli constituency. Rahul Gandhi's decision to resign from the Wayanad seat and retain the Rae Bareli constituency after winning the two seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in April necessitated the Wayanad bypoll.

Rahul Gandhi, who was sworn in as Lok Sabha MP in June this year, had ended his oath with ‘Jia Hind Jai Samvidan’.

"I, Rahul Gandhi... Having been elected a member of the House of People, do solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, and that I will faithfully discharge the duty upon which I am about to enter. Jia Hind Jai Samvidan," Rahul Gandhi had said during his oath-taking.