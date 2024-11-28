Bring Kerala’s iconic Karimeen Pollichathu to your table

Karimeen Pollichathu is a traditional Keralan delicacy, particularly popular in the Kuttanadan region of Alleppey. The dish features karimeen, or pearl spot fish, marinated in a blend of spices and wrapped in banana leaves before being grilled or steamed. Karimeen Pollichathu is a traditional Keralan delicacy, particularly popular in the Kuttanadan region of Alleppey

This cooking method infuses the fish with rich flavours while retaining moisture. Historically, it reflects Kerala’s coastal culture, where fresh fish is abundant and often cooked with local spices such as turmeric, chilli, and coconut.

Today, Karimeen Pollichathu is celebrated in restaurants and homes alike, showcasing the region’s culinary heritage and its emphasis on fresh, aromatic ingredients.

UNWRAP THE TASTE OF KERALA

To prepare this dish, begin by marinating a firm white fish like Karimeen with a mixture of chilli powder, turmeric, pepper, fennel, garam masala, and vinegar. Lightly fry the fish in coconut oil and set it aside.

In the same pan, sauté sliced onions, chopped green chillies, minced ginger, garlic, and curry leaves. Once softened, add the remaining spices and tomatoes, allowing the flavours to meld.

Take a banana leaf, place the fried fish in the centre, and top it with the sautéed onion masala. Wrap the fish securely in the banana leaf and tie it. Steam or bake the wrapped fish until it’s thoroughly cooked. Serve hot.

SPECIAL TIPS:

Fry fish and masala separately to amplify flavour.

Tamarind adds great tang; adjust spice with coconut milk if needed.

EXPERIENCE PREMIUM FRESHNESS

