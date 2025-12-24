Alia Bhatt's mom can't stop praising New York mayor elect Zohran Mamdani wife Rama Duwaji's new pics: ‘She has a face…’

Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji, the youngest first lady of New York and wife of New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani, is the face of the latest cover of The Cut. On December 23, the publication released the pictures from her photoshoot, and she looks incredible. Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji, the youngest first lady of New York City. (Instagram/@thecut)

The interview with The Cut marks the 28-year-old visual artist's first media interaction since she refused all interviews with the press, even during the campaign events and fundraisers. Here's a look at what she wore for the photoshoot and the internet's reaction to the pictures.

How did the internet react?

Rama Duwaji's photos garnered praise from her fans and celebrities on Instagram. Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, couldn't stop fangirling and wrote, “So so stunning! She has a face an artist would long to paint. And she is one herself. Somehow it comes through.”

An Instagram user complimented her fashion sense and wrote, “Style inspo 2026.” A fan commented, “Now this is what I call a great editorial. That's my first lady.” Another wrote, “She’s so classically beautiful.” Someone else remarked, “This is a better editorial than whatever US Vogue is producing.”

A fan of Rama wrote under her pictures, “Not only do we finally have a First Lady, but she is so effing cool.” Someone else commented, “Beautiful. Like an old Master's painting.” Another said, “The way she is so Surrealist Audrey Hepburn coded here, genius.”

What Rama Duwaji for the photoshoot?

The outfits Rama and her style team chose for the photoshoot can only be described as surreal, crisp, tailored, and elegant clothing. From cool, structured midi dresses and stylish trench coat dresses to a very vintage-core blazer and skirt set, Rama looks incredible in all her ensembles.

For each look, she opted for her signature minimal glam, featuring a sleek, shoulder-length hairdo, winged eyeliner, darkened brows, and glassy nude lips.

Meanwhile, Rama will soon be stepping into a new role as her husband, Zohran Mamdani, takes office in January. The couple will reside in Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the Mayor of New York City.