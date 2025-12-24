Venus Williams stuns in ‘magical’ lace wedding gown as she marries Andrea Preti in beautiful ceremony: ‘It sparkles…’

Tennis legend Venus Williams has officially tied the knot — again. After a breathtaking celebration in Ischia, Italy, in September, she legally married actor Andrea Preti in an elegant courthouse ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida, on December 19. In an interview with Vogue, published December 23, Venus shared the intimate details of her second ceremony and the 'perfect' gown that brought her sister to tears. Also read | Venus Williams shares never-seen-before engagement photos with Andrea Preti Following their wedding on September 18 in Ischia, Italy, Venus Williams and Andrea Preti legally married in Palm Beach, Florida, in December. (Instagram/ Vogue Weddings and Venus Williams)

The dress: Venus was a vision in lace

For her Florida nuptials, Venus chose a custom creation by Georges Hobeika that perfectly captured the 'ethereal yet bold' aesthetic she envisioned. The gown was a masterclass in contrast, featuring a structured, corset-style top with a defined sweetheart neckline and delicate spaghetti straps, as well as intricate, heavy ornamental white embroidery and lace appliques layered over a semi-sheer, nude bodice.

A form-fitting design that transitioned at the knees into a crisp, solid white silk train, providing a clean finish to the textured lace above, Venus's wedding gown came with a sheer tulle veil that extended far beyond the train, complemented by a simple diamond necklace and matching studs. Venus described the dress as a reflection of the setting, telling Vogue, “The way it sparkles, the transparency — it reminds me of the ocean and sea.”

A 'crazy' search for perfection

Finding the dream dress wasn't without its hurdles. Venus admitted that a sample wasn't available to try on initially, leading to a high-stakes fitting during Paris Fashion Week: “I was in Paris for a day, and I said, ‘I have to go try this dress.’ It was crazy, but somehow we made it work,” she told Vogue, adding. “I wanted my sister [Isha Price] to come up, and when she did, she started crying. It was just perfect.”

Venus also credited celebrity manicurist Gina Edwards for her bridal nails and opted for a sleek side-parted hairstyle and glowing makeup to maintain a timeless feel for her wedding look.

A wardrobe fit for a queen

While the Georges Hobeika gown stole the show at the courthouse ceremony, it was just one of many looks Venus donned during her wedding festivities. She revealed that designers including Natali and Meital, Veni Infantino, and Eve of Milady contributed to her bridal wardrobe.

She even planned a 'low-profile' exit look — a classic short skirt and top with a custom headpiece — to transition from the ceremony to a private celebratory breakfast.

A deeply personal ceremony

Reflecting on the Palm Beach legal ceremony, Venus described it as an incredibly moving experience that stood on its own, separate from the Italian festivities: “For me, the courthouse ceremony was very unique, emotional, and deep. It was the second-best day of my life.”