Venus Williams shares never-seen-before engagement photos with fiancé Andrea Preti

Venus Williams has shared a new set of engagement photographs, giving followers a closer look at a moment she had kept mostly private until now. The tennis star posted the images on Instagram on December 2, writing, “Engaged 1/31/25.” Venus Williams is seen in a white Prada halter dress, standing beside Preti during.(Instagram/ Venus Williams)

It is the first time these pictures have surfaced, even though her engagement to actor-producer Andrea Preti became public months earlier.

New pics from Venus Williams’ engagement

In the new carousel, Williams is seen in a white Prada halter dress, standing beside Preti during what appears to be a quiet portrait session. The pair got engaged on January 31, 2025, but did not reveal the news until later in the year.

Speculation about her relationship status had picked up earlier in February, when Williams appeared at multiple events wearing two different rings on her left hand. At the time, there was no formal confirmation.

Venus Williams confirms engagement at DC Open

The announcement finally came in July. After her singles match at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, D.C., on July 22, Williams acknowledged the engagement publicly.

Interviewer and former player Rennae Stubbs asked her directly about being “an engaged woman” and how Preti was influencing her comeback.

Williams said Preti had encouraged her to keep competing, explaining that he had “never seen her play” until that point. She added that he pushed her to stay consistent in training, noting how physically demanding her routine remained. “It’s like 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time,” she said courtside.

Their relationship and the public moments

Williams, 45, has been linked to Preti, 37, since last summer. His presence during her return match was one of the few occasions the couple appeared together at a major sporting event. The new photos offer a clearer look at the engagement period that had stayed off social media until now.

The couple has not shared further details regarding their wedding. For now, the new images serve as the latest update in a relationship that largely stayed away from the spotlight until mid-2025.

FAQs

When did Venus Williams get engaged?

She confirmed her engagement to Andrea Preti in July, though the proposal took place on January 31, 2025.

Who is Venus Williams’ fiancé Andrea Preti?

Andrea Preti is an actor and producer who has been linked to Williams since 2024.

Why are the engagement photos being shared now?

Venus posted the never-seen-before portraits for the first time on December 2.