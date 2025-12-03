Serena Williams slams brakes on retirement-reversal chatter with clear message on tennis future

Serena Williams gestures to the crowd after her final career match.(USA TODAY Sports) Serena Williams was rumoured to be returning to the world of tennis after appearing on an official doping test registration list. Three years after her last appearance in the sport, there was plenty of speculation regarding Serena Williams’ future this week after the 23-time grand slam champion was included on a list of pros on tennis’ anti-doping testing registration.

The 44-year-old American legend hasn’t participated in professional tennis since the 2022 US Open, opting to focus on her family after a long career on the tour which saw her take a step back as one of the greatest players of all time. However, rumours were abound when the International Tennis Integrity Agency reported to Reuters that Williams was on the list of players registered for doping tests.

Williams had to take matters into her own hands to quash the rumours, using her social media account on X to categorically deny any chances of her returning from retirement after her farewell tour in the fall of 2022.

"Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy," wrote Williams on X, leaving absolutely no doubt regarding her own stance on making her way back to tennis in her mid-40s.

The ITIA list for random doping tests is integral for players who wish to participate ins sanctioned tour events: those are only open to professionals who have been a part of registered testing for at least six months leading up to the event, with out-of-competition testing providing the ability for tennis’ disciplinary body to conduct doping checks even outside of the regular testing taking place at tournaments.

Serena Williams’ presence on this list unshockingly caused many to ask whether she was looking for a comeback, potentially in the doubles game with her sister Venus Williams, who remains an active player on the WTA Tour after making a singles and doubles appearance after a long injury lay-off in 2025.

Williams has been enjoying life with her young family alongside tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, with whom the American star has two daughters. She has recently been in the public eye for appearing alongside Kendrick Lamar during the musical artist’s viral Super Bowl half-time show in 2025, but has otherwise stayed away from tennis.

With the information having come right from the horse’s mouth with about as much clarity as is possible, rumours of Williams’ return can likely be put to rest – but the mystery might still endure.