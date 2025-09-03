Venus Williams retirement row: US Open fan notices ‘weird’ detail after Townsend-Siniakova loss

Venus Williams' comeback US Open campaign came to an end with a loss against top seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend in the doubles quarter-finals on Tuesday. The 45-year-old was paired up with Leylah Fernandez. Townsend-Siniakova won 6-1, 6-2. Venus Williams (USA) (R) and partner Leylah Fernandez (CAN) (L) leave the court after their match against Katerina Siniakova (CZE) and Taylor Townsend (USA) (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

However, a social media user spotted a bizarre detail after Williams' loss. The account, @scottgayham, tweeted that the seven-time Grand Slam winner might have skipped a retirement announcement. Another user attached a video of her allegedly avoiding an on-court interview by former tennis star Pam Shriver.

“Did Venus Williams just skip a retirement announcement, Stacey Allaster approached her and then Pam Shriver got snubbed by Vee, weird scenes #USOpen,” the user asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Other than this observation, there was nothing to indicate that Williams is even considering retirement.

Williams and Fernandez lost in straight sets on the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The star pair recorded just too many unforced errors. Their opponents, Townsend and Siniakova, on the other hand, showed top speed.

Only a week ago, Venus Williams was urged not to retire after she made a record 25th US Open appearance at the age of 45. She lost against Karolina Muchova 6-3, 2-6, 6-1. ESPN analyst Chris Evert said, “I was very impressed. She was very consistent. She extended the rallies and came into the net. She moved well and mentally, you saw the fight in her eyes - the intensity was there, the passion was there."

"I was very encouraged by it. I hope she is too. I think she should continue to play in the Fall. I think she should be hungry as ever and slowly, with more matches, she will get to a higher level.”