Drake bets $300K on Jannik Sinner: Fans now certain Carlos Alcaraz will win the US Open, here's why

Drake is cheering on for world no. 1 Jannik Sinner to win the 2025 US Open. The God’s Plan hitmaker just placed a $300K bet on the Italian tennis player, who will face Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-final match at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 2, as per The Tennis Letter. Drake bets on Jannik Sinner for US Open 2025.(Instagram/janniksin/champagnepapi)

After Drake supported Sinner, fans were quickly reminded of the Drake Curse theory, which claims that whoever the Canadian rapper roots for, “financially or as a fan, loses”, as per People magazine.

Fans react to Drake's support for Jannik Sinner

After Drake placed his money on Jannik Sinner, a fan said Carlos Alcaraz would now win the US Open for sure. “Carlos Alcaraz, it is then,” they wrote on X, formerly called Twitter.

“Oh wow, now I really want Sinner to lose,” another reacted. “Betting against Sinner now,” one added in a similar tone. Meanwhile, a Sinner fan prayed for the Drake curse not to work." “I really hope the jinx doesn't work cos i genuinely want jannik to win,” they added.

Drake on the curse theory

The Canadian rapper weighed in on the infamous Drake Curse theory in May this year. He argued that he probably always picked the wrong team because he didn’t “play sports”, as per People.

"The Drake Curse is funny to me, honestly. First of all, the Raptors won a championship, so nobody could ever talk to me about the Drake Curse," he added, referring to the Canadian basketball team's 2019 NBA win.

He said if the Drake Curse were legit, the Toronto Raptors would have never won the NBA. “If there was a Drake Curse, Kawhi [Leonard] would’ve never hit that shot, we would’ve never beat the Warriors,” he added.

