Zorhan Mamdani's wife, artist Rama Duwaji chooses simple black outfit for her first appearance as New York's First Lady

Zohran Mamdani was elected the 111th mayor of New York City in a historic victory, becoming the first Muslim man and second youngest to do so in over a century. Also Read | From a Hinge match to lavish wedding party in Dubai: All about the love story of Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani with his wife, artist Rama Duwaji. (Bloomberg)

While Zohran is the star of the day, his wife, Syrian-American artist Rama Duwaji, who is the youngest first lady of New York City, also played a major role in his mayoral win.

Decoding Rama Duwaji's look

On Tuesday night, the 28-year-old artist stepped into the spotlight for her husband’s electoral party at the Brooklyn Paramount Theatre. For the special occasion, Rama chose a simple black outfit. But the beauty is in the details.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji wave to the crowd. (REUTERS)

Being an artist herself, Duwaji understands how much visuals matter. Though her outfit choice for the special occasion was discreet, it carried many details that can only mean she put a lot of thought into what she should wear for the historic night.

The beauty is in the details

She opted for an elegant blouse and skirt combination. The top featuring jacquard accents is from a London-based Palestinian-Jordanian designer Zeid Hijazi's eponymous label, which aims to draw inspiration from “Palestinian folklore and rebellion.” It is worth £295 ( ₹34,116).

It is cut from laser-etched denim, a more environmentally friendly fabric. It features a wide boat neckline, a sleeveless design, a body-hugging silhouette, and an asymmetric hem.

Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji captured while looking at each other after winning the 2025 New York City Mayoral race. (REUTERS)

Meanwhile, the velvet lace skirt is from Ulla Johnson, a New York City-based fashion brand known for its free-spirited, feminine, and handcrafted aesthetic. It is worth ₹96,000.

According to the website, it is made from a lightweight black velvet fabric with a mesh panel adorned with floral embroidery. It has a high waistline, midi-length hem, a scalloped detailing on the border, and a figure-skimming silhouette.

She styled the all-black ensemble with a dainty black scarf, draped elegantly on her arms. Additionally, she wore silver spike earrings from Eddie Borgo, a New York-based designer. With her short tresses styled in a side parting, for the glam, Rama went with a minimal touch, including glossy pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, and blushed cheeks.