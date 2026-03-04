Malayalam actor Swasika, stranded in Abu Dhabi amid US-Iran conflict, returns to India, reveals how situation is there

Swasika added that the travel agency supported her in booking her flight back to India. She continued, “I was in Abu Dhabi for 3 days. I was supposed to come on 28th February... Everything was under control. The flight was okay.”

Speaking to reporters, Swasika shared, “Heavy panic situation is not there, but still, as we are from another country, so definitely we will get a little panic.” Her husband, actor Prem Jacob, said, “She was alone, actually. If I was there she would have been more calm.”

Malayalam actor Swasika was stranded in Abu Dhabi as escalations between Iran and the US led to airspace closure across the Middle East. On Wednesday, she finally landed in Kochi, India, after three days. The actor spoke to reporters at the Cochin International Airport and said that there was no ‘heavy panic situation’ in Abu Dhabi. (Also read: Sonal Chauhan returns to India after being stuck in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict: ‘The last few days were challenging’ )

Swasika was recently seen in the Tamil film called Bhoghee. She also starred in the Malayalam film Randam Yamam, the Tamil films Retro and Maaman, and the Telugu film Thammudu. She will reunite with Suriya again for RJ Balaji’s Karuppu.

On March 3, actors Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan returned to India after being stuck in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively. Both actors took to Instagram to confirm they had landed safely in India.

About US-Iran conflict The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday (February 28). In response, Iran said it carried out retaliatory attacks targeting Israel and a US military facility in Bahrain. Explosions were also reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait as tensions escalated across the region.

Days after the US and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran, the conflict continues to escalate, bringing the West Asia region to the brink of an all-out war. After joint US-Israeli strikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Tehran launched retaliatory attacks on US-related installations in Gulf countries.

Abu Dhabi International Airport was among the sites damaged in the barrage of drones and missiles sent by Iran this weekend in retaliation for strikes by the US and Israel. As tensions in West Asia escalated, flight operations at IGIA were impacted for a third consecutive day on Monday. At least 87 international flights were cancelled, and over 200 flights, both domestic and international, were delayed amid airspace restrictions in the region.