Sonal Chauhan returns to India after being stuck in Dubai amid US-Iran conflict: ‘The last few days were challenging’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonal wrote a note to share that she has reached India. She began, “Back home in India and feeling deeply grateful. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the love, prayers, and messages. They truly mean so much. I'm safely back in India now. The last few days were challenging, but what I also witnessed was the unbeatable spirit and resilience of Dubai, and that truly comes from the confidence that people have in their government.”

Actor Sonal Chauhan is back in India. The actor took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening (March 3) to confirm the same. It was on Saturday (February 28) that she shared that she was stranded in Dubai after flight operations in the city were suspended amid escalating tensions across the Middle East. She had appealed to the Indian government for help in ensuring her safe return to India.

She continued, “This time, I felt that confidence too. I'm sincerely grateful to the Dubai authorities for keeping us safe and calm during this difficult time and handling everything with such care and responsibility, and making sure each one of us felt secure and protected. I truly hope this is over soon, because war is never the answer. My heart goes out to everyone facing this difficult time, and I pray for peace and an end to it all.”

About the US-Iran conflict Tensions soared in the Middle East as the US-Israel alliance conducted a joint strike against Iran. However, what began as an Israeli 'pre-emptive military strike' against Iran, escalated into proxy attacks on US bases in the Middle East by Iran and on pro-Iranian militant groups in the region by the US and Israel. Several key Middle East hubs, including Manama, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh and Amman, reported explosions as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard confirmed that it struck several US facilities in the region in retaliation.

Amid continued tensions in Gulf areas, the United Arab Emirates' civil aviation on Monday said that it will begin operating ‘special flights’ across the country's airports to allow the departure of stranded passengers. Dubai Airports confirmed that a limited resumption of operations will begin, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), the Dubai media office said in a post.

“Travellers are advised not to proceed to DXB or DWC unless they have been contacted directly by their airline with a confirmed departure time,” it said.