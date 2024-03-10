Prabhas is all praise for Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life trailer: ‘What have you done!’

Ever since the trailer of Blessy's Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life was released a day ago, fans have been giving it an enthusiastic response. Seems like the trailer has also got a thumbs up from Prabhas. The actor took to his Instagram Stories to share his reaction to the trailer, and said that he ‘can’t believe it's the same person' who played Varadharaja Mannar in Salaar. (Also read: Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life trailer: Prithviraj Sukumaran and his quest to survive the desert) Prabhas has reacted to The Goat Life trailer and said that it will be a blockbuster.

What Prabhas said

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Prabhas shared the trailer of The Goat Life, and wrote in the caption: “My brother @therealprithvi what have you done!! I can't believe its the same person who played Varadharaja Mannar. Congrats and all the best, brother. Looking forward to #TheGoatLife. With lots of love. Blockbuster is loading.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Prabhas via his Instagram Stories.

Soon, Prabhas's praise caught the attention of Prithviraj, who then replied via his Instagram Stories. “Thank you DEVA! See you in the battlefield soon! #SHOURYANGAMPARVAM,” he said.

About the trailer

Aadujeevitham has been in development since 2009 and will finally be released on March 28. The trailer sees Prithviraj play Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer who finds himself forced into slavery as a goatherd on a farm in Saudi Arabia. His journey is filled with trials, tribulations. Prithviraj can be seen looking almost unrecognisable with matted hair and beard. Amala Paul, KR Gokul, Arab actors Talib al Balushi and Rik Aby play pivotal roles in the film.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Maha Shivraatri, the makers of Prabhas's next Kalki 2898 AD, revealed his character name as ‘Bhairava'. The poster had a side profile of Prabhas sporting an all-black ensemble, complete with a cape, in a factory-like setting. Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place