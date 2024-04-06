Ali Abbas Zafar kept calling Prithviraj Sukumaran for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: ‘I really wanted him to do the film’

Ali Abbas Zafar shared that he was really looking forward to casting Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The director was in conversation with News18 when he shared that Prithviraj had issues with dates for which he was not able to say yes to the part but he persisted with calls and messages. (Also read: CBFC gives Bade Miyan Chote Miyan U/A certificate. Check out modifications, run time, other details) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sees Prithviraj Sukumaran in a mysterious villainous role.

What Ali Abbas Zafar said

In the interview, Ali shared: “There’s a reason why Prithvi is in the film. His character is so important in it. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a three-hero film and not a two-hero film. He’s an anti-hero but the way he’s mounted in the film and his character graph is, it’s clear that the film is his story rather than Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan’s. I’ve never been so jittery during a narration because I really wanted him to do the film. I knew that if he says a no, I wouldn’t have anyone else to fall back on. But Prithvi gave me a carrot and took it away as he said that he loves the script but won’t be able to do it because he didn’t have the dates.”

‘Prithvi would only come on the set only for four hours’

The director further added how Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff felt like ‘junior artists’ when Prithviraj was on set. “Prithvi would only come on the set only for four hours since he was shooting for two other really big films. And when he would be there, Akshay sir and Tiger used to tell me that they felt like junior artists because all the attention would be on him (laughs).”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most awaited action films of the year, which sees Akshay and Tiger as Indian army officers who are on a mission to fight against India's most dangerous enemy, who is played by Prithviraj. Manushi Chillar and Alaya F also play key parts in the film which is set to release on April 10, 2024 on the occasion of Eid.

