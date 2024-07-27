Javed Akhtar reveals Amitabh Bachchan was initially sceptical to play Angry Young Man

What Javed said

“I went to his place. I told him, ‘Let me give you the script (of Zanjeer) and make you meet the producer. You don’t discuss any terms and conditions with him. Just do the film in whatever way possible'. He asked for a narration. I gave him a narration. I still remember very clearly that he looked at me in wonder. He said, ‘Do you think I can pull off this role?’ Because till then, he was playing only poet and doctor and writer and so on. So he said, ‘Can I do this?’ Then I told him, ‘Nobody can do it better than you',” Javed recalled.

About the Angry Young Man persona

Salim-Javed initially conceptualised the Angry Young Man prototype in Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer (1973). However, when Prakash approached all the leading men of Hindi cinema back then, each and every one of them turned down the role. It was an anomaly in the times of Rajesh Khanna since the character of Vijay in Zanjeer was very intense, not romantic at all, and didn't sing or dance like other heroes of that time.

Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in the late 1960s and got noticed in films like Hrishikesh Mukjerjee's Anand (1971). However, a bunch of his subsequent films didn't work at the box office. This is why Prakash Jha was initially reluctant to sign him but eventually went ahead with him. Zanjeer became a blockbuster, which was followed by Amitabh playing the Angry Young Man in Salim-Javed hits like Sholay, Deewar, and Trishul among others.

Currently, Amitabh will be next seen in his Tamil debut, Vettaiyan. He will also appear in the courtroom drama Section 84. Meanwhile, Javed Akhtar has written a new script for a film which will be helmed by his daughter Zoya Akhtar.