Aditi Rao Hydari on replacing Samantha Akkineni in Maha Samudram: ‘A hit or flop cannot take away credibility of an actor’

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 11:33 IST

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has asked people to wait for official confirmation that she is starring in Maha Samudram while criticising rumours that she replaced Samantha Akkineni after the latter featured in a flop film.

“I genuinely feel this is important to say... a hit or flop cannot take away the credibility of an actor. Pl Let’s not encourage this kind of thinking. secondly lets give a director/producer the respect to make their announcements in the way that they deem fit. Thank you,” Aditi tweeted.

Aditi had quoted a report that claimed Aditi has replaced Samantha in Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram opposite Sharwanand. It claimed Samantha and Sharwanand’s last film Jaanu was a flop and hence she was replaced. “The project was to star Samantha and her husband Naga Chaitanya. Naga opted out and Ravi Teja was roped in. Then, Ravi Teja delivered a thundering flop Disco Raja . He was replaced by Sharwanand. Soon after came Jaanu. So now, it’s Aditi Rao Hydari , with Samantha’s blessings, opposite Shawanand in Maha Samudram,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Aditi was recently seen in the 2018 Tamil film Psycho. She has a host of projects lined up right now - she will be seen in Parineeti Chopra’s Hindi remake of Hollywood classic The Girl on The Train and was recently working on Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan that also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She also has a Malayalam and one Tamil film in the pipeline.

Samantha was last seen in Jaanu, a box office dud and is currently working on Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

