e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Regional Movies / Aditi Rao Hydari on replacing Samantha Akkineni in Maha Samudram: ‘A hit or flop cannot take away credibility of an actor’

Aditi Rao Hydari on replacing Samantha Akkineni in Maha Samudram: ‘A hit or flop cannot take away credibility of an actor’

Adit Rao Hydari has a sharp response to rumours that claimed she replaced Samantha Akkineni in Maha Samudram after the latter had a flop in February, Jaanu.

regional-movies Updated: Feb 24, 2020 11:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aditi Rao Hydari has slammed reports that she replaced Samantha in Maha Samudram as the latter had a flop recently.
Aditi Rao Hydari has slammed reports that she replaced Samantha in Maha Samudram as the latter had a flop recently.
         

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari has asked people to wait for official confirmation that she is starring in Maha Samudram while criticising rumours that she replaced Samantha Akkineni after the latter featured in a flop film.

Also read: This is the line that choked up Taapsee Pannu every time on Thappad sets, reminded her of her mother

“I genuinely feel this is important to say... a hit or flop cannot take away the credibility of an actor. Pl Let’s not encourage this kind of thinking. secondly lets give a director/producer the respect to make their announcements in the way that they deem fit. Thank you,” Aditi tweeted.

 

Aditi had quoted a report that claimed Aditi has replaced Samantha in Ajay Bhupathi’s Maha Samudram opposite Sharwanand. It claimed Samantha and Sharwanand’s last film Jaanu was a flop and hence she was replaced. “The project was to star Samantha and her husband Naga Chaitanya. Naga opted out and Ravi Teja was roped in. Then, Ravi Teja delivered a thundering flop Disco Raja . He was replaced by Sharwanand. Soon after came Jaanu. So now, it’s Aditi Rao Hydari , with Samantha’s blessings, opposite Shawanand in Maha Samudram,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Aditi was recently seen in the 2018 Tamil film Psycho. She has a host of projects lined up right now - she will be seen in Parineeti Chopra’s Hindi remake of Hollywood classic The Girl on The Train and was recently working on Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan that also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She also has a Malayalam and one Tamil film in the pipeline.

Samantha was last seen in Jaanu, a box office dud and is currently working on Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Atithi Devo Bhava’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s Hindi tweet on India visit
‘Atithi Devo Bhava’: PM Modi responds to Trump’s Hindi tweet on India visit
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and the Harley Davidson connect
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and the Harley Davidson connect
Security cover for Trump: 108 senior officers, over 10,000 cops in Ahmedabad
Security cover for Trump: 108 senior officers, over 10,000 cops in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald TrumpSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India Tour

don't miss

latest news

india news

Regional Movies