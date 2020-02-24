e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / This is the line that choked up Taapsee Pannu every time on Thappad sets, reminded her of her mother

This is the line that choked up Taapsee Pannu every time on Thappad sets, reminded her of her mother

Taapsee Pannu talks about her mother, how she has been a victim of casual sexism, how she affected her reading of Thappad character Amrita and more.

bollywood Updated: Feb 24, 2020 10:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Taapsee Pannu says her Thappad character Amrita has shades of her real life mom.
Taapsee Pannu says her Thappad character Amrita has shades of her real life mom.
         

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu has said she never realised the importance of what her mom - a housewife - does until very recently and admitted that she has realised a lot casual sexism in our daily lives.

Speaking with Barkha Dutt in an interview, Taapsee said, “All the time. Everywhere. (Getting to see the sacrifice of woman being normalised). I will rarely have examples for those who will not do this or see that they have an equal (right in marriage). There is a beautiful line that I came across recently ‘Shadi me hum ek to ho jate hain, barabar nahi hote hain (We become one in marriage, not equals)’. I think I see it everywhere. In my own house, between my mother and father. My mother always makes sure dad is happy, he eats first. Everything is first about him, which I have grown up and felt this is normal. This is how it is supposed to happen.”

“Fortunately or unfortunately, I never had a brother so I never witnessed any difference of the male-female gender. You see it everywhere around. All my friends are married, I see the same thing happening there. The mother-in-law’s character (in Thappad) is very similar to my mother. She might not be as bitter, yet, but it’s the same. Yes, she (Taapsee’s mother) is (bitter). She does feel she needs more attention, because she dedicated her entire life for three of us -me, my sister and my father - and all of us are way too busy in our lives to give her any time and attention. She does complain at times.”

 

View this post on Instagram

No valentine roses for Amrita 😔

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

“I do my best to give her time, as much as I can. But I didn’t hear her. I feel I can get her better every year. The older I am getting I am getting to feel her better, that yes, she deserves more attention for what all she has done. When I started working is when I realised the importance of what she was doing, until then we were in a protected environment and were living in a given set of rules. Only when I started working I realised how important the kind of work my mother is doing at home, is and how important it is to have her even if it is behind the scene kind of work. Not really front-runner of the house but it is so important, the backbone of the house. When I started working, I began realising all of this, It is more of a story of transforming from a girl to a woman.”

 Also read: On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s moving note: ‘Miss you everyday’. See their pic together

Adding that her mother is yet to watch the movie, Taapsee revealed that every time she read a dialogue, she was choked up. She tells her onscreen mother-in-law in the film, “College me kai dreams the kabhi best housewife banane ka dream nahi tha. (I had a lot of dreams in college and being the best housewife was not one of them).”

“What you onscreen in that scene, that is real. Whenever I used to read that line, I used to choke up. Of course (I kept thinking of my mom). A lot of times (during the shoot).I can relate to a lot of things (my Thappad character and mother) because that is my only reference point,” Taapsee said, agreeing that her character has shades of her mother.

“She chose this, because she thought it would be best for her. She was not taught any better, nothing to take away from any housewife. But think when she chose this, we could have done better,” Taapsee said.

Asked about her support to anti-CAA protests, Taapsee said, “These are the same students that whenever our film comes out, we go to them begging to buy tickets and watch out movies. And when they have been hit so brutally, we are just so quite. We don’t have anything to do with you. That’s such one-way and selfish love that you expect out of your audience. They don’t know you personally, you expect them to do the prachaar of your film, buy tickets and watch your film. And when they need your support, you are just gonna go quite? I don’t think my conscience could allow that.”

 

Asked if she feared the backlash online, Taapsee quipped, “If I say the weather is nice, I will get backlash. A woman on Twitter, let’s just accept it and then work around it. Asked if she feared her stand on a political issue might affect her film, Taapsee added, “You can’t sell your spine and eat out it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Donald Trump tweets in Hindi from Air Force One, says ‘eager to reach India’
Donald Trump tweets in Hindi from Air Force One, says ‘eager to reach India’
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
Karnataka minister wants law to shoot those who ‘speak ill of India’
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Grand welcome awaits US president Trump as he begins India tour today
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
Indian shot dead at grocery store in Los Angeles: Cops
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
India’s 1st loss in ICC World Test Championship: How the table stands now
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Kangana shares new look from Thalaivi on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and the Harley Davidson connect
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi and the Harley Davidson connect
Security cover for Trump: 108 senior officers, over 10,000 cops in Ahmedabad
Security cover for Trump: 108 senior officers, over 10,000 cops in Ahmedabad
trending topics
Trump's India Visit LiveRealme X50 ProIndia vs New ZealandDonald TrumpSridevi Death AnniversaryMahira SharmaVirat KohliTrump India Tour

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news