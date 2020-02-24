On Sridevi’s second death anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s moving note: ‘Miss you everyday’. See their pic together

bollywood

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 09:01 IST

Bollywood actor and daughter of late actor Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor has shared a cute picture from her childhood on the occasion of second death anniversary of Sridevi.

In the black and white image, a super happy mother-daughter duo is all smiles as they lie on a sofa and smile for the camera. While Janhvi can be seen in a frock, Sridevi appears to be wearing a shirt; the younger one holds her mom in a tight hug. Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, “Miss you everyday.” Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep, filmmakers Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and actor Mohit Marwah, Anaita Shroff Adajania, among several others, dropped heart emojis on the post.

Also read: Katrina Kaif hosts Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra at her home. See pics

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production, Dhadak, in which she starred opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film received positive reviews and was a box office hit. Although Sridevi couldn’t watch the film, she’d seen bits of Janhvi’s performance during filming.

Sridevi was found dead on February 24, 2018 when she was in Dubai for the wedding of her husband’s nephew Mohit Marwah. She died due to accidental drowning in the bathtub. A few days after Sridevi’s demise, Janhvi had written a heart-wrenching Instagram post. “There’s a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I’ll have to learn to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember. I know it’s you doing that. You were a blessing in all our lives, we were blessed to have had you for as long as we did. But, you were for this world. You were too good, too pure, too full of love. That’s why he took you back. But at least we had you,” she wrote on her birthday.

Janhvi has several projects on her slate, including the Gunjan Saxena biopic, Roohi Afza and Dostana 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more